Location: Origin Gate, Live Server

Duration: Friday, July 29th, 2022 7:00 PM UTC to Sunday, July 31st, 2022 7:00 PM UTC.

Eos Con is back! Last time in January we had tens of exhibitors showcasing hundreds of ships for endos of all walks of life to check out, and most who attended loved it and walked away inspired! This time around you can expect even more ships of all shapes, sizes and styles on display, showing off the sheer creativity of the best of Starbase's builder community! And there will be sub-events like ship auctions, a space car design competition and racing hosted by the exhibitors too!

For all the builders out there, anyone can also apply for a lot to showcase their creations! We accept applications from builders of all skill levels to show off ships of all kinds, even the less serious ones!

Discord Channels: Eos Con Discord, DM Astralion#5521 for an invite