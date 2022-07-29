 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Wargame update for 29 July 2022

Soul Wargame Update to v2.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9214171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you so much for playing my game. And I am really sorry for the issues in old version. We just update a new version to fix some bugs.

Here is the update list:

  1. Adjusted the output of Coins: Decreased the requirement of Unlock and Adjusted the evaluation formula of the final output.
  2. Fixed: The Black Feather Shield explosion does not take effect.
  3. Fixed: Red Ghost will keep resurrecting in Stage 5.
  4. Fixed: Some English Text Errors.
  5. Fixed: Some System Error Report from dashboard(Do not take effect the game progress)
  6. Try to Fixed: The major bugs in Guide in some computers.

If you are still stuck in Guide, please kindly reach out and leave feedback in Steam Community.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link