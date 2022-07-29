Soul Wargame Update to v2.5.10

Hello everyone, thank you so much for playing my game. And I am really sorry for the issues in old version. We just update a new version to fix some bugs.

Here is the update list:

Adjusted the output of Coins: Decreased the requirement of Unlock and Adjusted the evaluation formula of the final output. Fixed: The Black Feather Shield explosion does not take effect. Fixed: Red Ghost will keep resurrecting in Stage 5. Fixed: Some English Text Errors. Fixed: Some System Error Report from dashboard(Do not take effect the game progress) Try to Fixed: The major bugs in Guide in some computers.

If you are still stuck in Guide, please kindly reach out and leave feedback in Steam Community.