Hey everyone!

Quick update to let you all know I've somehow cobbled together Razer Chroma Integration!

It's not... perfect, but it works and it adds EVEN MORE RGB to the game!

You may experience a small lag spike when the changes kick in so keep that in mind, I am working to iron that out for a smooth gameplay experience.

If you really wish, you can disable it in Razer Synapse > Chroma Connect.

Get popping and let me know what you think!