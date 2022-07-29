Monthly Major Update

Hello everyone!

It’s been more than a month since the last update.

Let’s simply talk about this not-so-simple major update.

This update log is not much, but the content is bigger than any previous update.

New content first:

Added treasure chest nodes and event nodes on the map

Added 4 battle scenes

Several new cards and new relics

Added special skills and experience bar for obtaining special skills

Card pack opening mechanics for unlocking new cards

Added subsequent difficulties

Added talent mechanics

Added bounty mechanics

And finally the big one: the altar mechanics. The altar mechanics can make any unit have the effect of any other unit (mostly the same effect, a few are additional effects). For example, the effect of A is guard +1, then by sacrificing A, you can give the effect of A guard +1 to any unit!

Next is the modified content:

Modified the pre-game building, from the previous "selection of X cards from the pool to bring into the game", to "removal of X cards from the pool“, which is the opposite of before. The previous way is too burdensome and reduces the fun of the roguelike element. With the change of many card effects and the introduction of new mechanics, the problem of mixed card pools has been effectively solved. Of cource, RNG is still a factor.

Modified the number of units, player units from 25 to 24, the number of candidates from 5 to 3, and the number of enemies from 2*5 to 1+4. Because we have found in massive testing that with this structure, it is much easier and more fun to play than before.

Modified the enemy's action. It is now changed to 1 big main monster to action, and then all the other monsters action together, the reason is the same as 2.

Modified the length of the map, the previous process was kinda short, so a few extra nodes were added.

The ease of learning of the tutorial, and it is recommended that previous players also take a look.

And there are many more detailed changes.

Have a nice weekend!