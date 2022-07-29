Make a poster just 1 step - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9213703 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 08:09:25 UTC by Wendy



Hi, in this update, we have re-optimized the pose editing process. You can quickly edit avatar and generate posters without logging in. The update details are as follows:

Support local import of VRM models Support local import of image backgrounds Support fast download works Optimize the pose editing process, making posters more convenient Fix the problem of camera control failure in 2d scenes

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

Contact information:

Official website：https://live3d.io

Discord：https://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddit：https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io