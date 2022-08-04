Early Access Update v.1.0.

This version has a new stat editing module, use the customized featured units to create levels!

Go to the [Edit Attributes] tab

Select the content to be edited, including "Combat Units - Combat Stats" "Construction Units - Combat Stats" and "Construction Units - Functional Stats”

Select "Combat Units - Combat Stats" to edit the Stats of all combat units. The data list on the left side contains all editable units, select a unit to edit；

After editing the stats, the changes take effect instantly. The editable attributes of combat units include:

HP: Basic HP, the unit will die when it reaches 0

ATK: Basic ATK

ATK Range: Unit attack range(units: meters)

ATK SPD: Unit attack speed (units: second/time)

DEF: Defense rate, final damage value = ATK *(1-DEF)

Recovery: HP recovery speed (unit HP/s)

Movement SPD: Unit movement speed (units: m/s)

Vision Range: A radius of a circle centered on the unit that will automatically attack when an enemy appears within that range (units: meter).

Fog Dispersal Range: The radius of a circle centered on the unit, within which no fog will exist

Resource Occupied: The resources deducted when the unit was recruited (generally affecting the resources themselves) are returned when the unit dies

Resource Used: The resources deducted when the unit was recruited (generally affecting the resources themselves) are returned when the unit dies "Building Unit - Combat Stats" and "Building Unit - Functional Stats" are also similarly edited, where "Combat Stats" are removed compared to the combat units, and a barrier value is added.

Barrier: buildings are infected when the barrier value is gone (buildings are not infected if the initial barrier value is 0).

“Stat functions” include:

Construction time: the time required to complete the construction of the building (in hours).

Power grid range: range of the power grid brought by the building (in meters).

Resource collection range: the collection range of a collection building (in meters).

Max. number of buildings that can be built: the maximum number of buildings that can be built, cannot build more buildings once you reach the limit.

Pre-research: fill in the research id, the building can only be built after R&D

Pre-build: fill in the building id, the building with this id must exist on the map before the building can be built.

Upgradeable building: fill in the building id, the building can be upgraded to a building with the corresponding id after it is built.

Resource occupied: the resources deducted when the building is constructed (generally affects the resource output), returned after the building is destroyed.

Resource consumption: the resources deducted when the building is constructed (generally affects the resource output), returned after the building is destroyed.

Construction costs: resources deducted once when constructing a building, generally returned 50% after the building is destroyed.

Construction reward: resources granted upon completion of building construction, deducted after building infection/destruction.

Power-up bonus: resources granted after building construction is completed and deducted after the building is powered off/infected/destroyed.

Collection efficiency: the length of the building's production cycle (in hours).

Collection rewards: the resources produced by each production cycle of the building, deducted after the building is powered off/infected/destroyed.

List of units hatched after infection: enemy units that appear after the building is infected.

Ignore the split matrix skill - [Sandworm Disaster]: This skill will periodically summon sandworms to randomly destroy non-essential buildings in the base, if this option is selected, the building will not be targeted by this skill.