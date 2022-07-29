NaGongGan infinite soon Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9213360 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 06:13:11 UTC by Wendy

hello. This is BK

3 steam challenges have been added.

(Especially, be sure to take the lost soul.

This contains the subject of this game)

and...

NaGongGan Infinite's

All planned work has been completed.

We plan to release the full version

(The price of the game will be adjusted from the current $2.99 to $4.99.

Please note for use)

They are ugly characters, but

These are the characters I have been working on for a long time.

i feel sad

:)

Goodbye NaGongGan! Sayonara NaGongGan!

Boo-boo-boo

sound the train's whistle

My NaGongGan of my youth~

(40's youth)

oh, of course

Bug fixes will continue.

If you find a bug, please leave a report on the game forum, thank you :)