NaGongGan infinite soon Release

hello. This is BK
3 steam challenges have been added.
(Especially, be sure to take the lost soul.
This contains the subject of this game)
and...
NaGongGan Infinite's
All planned work has been completed.
We plan to release the full version
(The price of the game will be adjusted from the current $2.99 to $4.99.
Please note for use)
They are ugly characters, but
These are the characters I have been working on for a long time.
i feel sad
:)
Goodbye NaGongGan! Sayonara NaGongGan!
Boo-boo-boo
sound the train's whistle
My NaGongGan of my youth~
(40's youth)
oh, of course
Bug fixes will continue.
If you find a bug, please leave a report on the game forum, thank you :)
Changed files in this update