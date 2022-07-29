And the updates keep on coming! This time the only change is the addition of auto settings -detection at the beginning of the game and a simple button to scroll through game quality settings in the pause menu. Hopefully this will resolve some of the performance issues!
The Backroom - Lost and Found update for 29 July 2022
1.0.5 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
