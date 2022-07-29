 Skip to content

The Backroom - Lost and Found update for 29 July 2022

1.0.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

And the updates keep on coming! This time the only change is the addition of auto settings -detection at the beginning of the game and a simple button to scroll through game quality settings in the pause menu. Hopefully this will resolve some of the performance issues!

