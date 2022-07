Share · View all patches · Build 9213195 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 08:39:30 UTC by Wendy

Patch Ver.1.0.2

【Announcement】

Patch Ver.1.0.2 will be available to resolve the following issues.

Regarding "Local Multiplayer"

・Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose control when playing with multiple players when playing "Local Multiplayer"