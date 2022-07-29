 Skip to content

Hex of the Lich update for 29 July 2022

Full Release!

Build 9213031

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hex of the Lich is released! Whoo!

Check out the last post for more info on what's new.

Here are just a few more things that I slipped into the full release:

  • Left-click creatures to lock focus so it's easier to inspect them
  • Fullscreen/windowed toggle in settings
  • Enable/disable victory animation toggle in settings
  • Multi-hex rewards
  • New enemies
  • Even MORE new hexes
  • Performance improvements with drawing hexes
  • Fixed all known bugs

I'm excited to see what you think! Be sure to leave a review or drop a message on Steam or Discord if you have any questions.

Cheers,
Zac

