Hex of the Lich is released! Whoo!
Check out the last post for more info on what's new.
Here are just a few more things that I slipped into the full release:
- Left-click creatures to lock focus so it's easier to inspect them
- Fullscreen/windowed toggle in settings
- Enable/disable victory animation toggle in settings
- Multi-hex rewards
- New enemies
- Even MORE new hexes
- Performance improvements with drawing hexes
- Fixed all known bugs
I'm excited to see what you think! Be sure to leave a review or drop a message on Steam or Discord if you have any questions.
Cheers,
Zac