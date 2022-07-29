Share · View all patches · Build 9213031 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Hex of the Lich is released! Whoo!

Check out the last post for more info on what's new.

Here are just a few more things that I slipped into the full release:

Left-click creatures to lock focus so it's easier to inspect them

Fullscreen/windowed toggle in settings

Enable/disable victory animation toggle in settings

Multi-hex rewards

New enemies

Even MORE new hexes

Performance improvements with drawing hexes

Fixed all known bugs

I'm excited to see what you think! Be sure to leave a review or drop a message on Steam or Discord if you have any questions.

Cheers,

Zac