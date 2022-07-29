The "Go-Faster Stripes!" Build

Hi everyone! It's been a little while since our last update as I've mostly been soldiering away on the big upcoming Dungeons feature, but I wanted to roll out the various bug fixes and improvements which have been accumulating over in our public 'test' build, because there have been some pretty good 'quality of life' ones!

New in this build:

SPEED! I've found some huge CPU-side performance boosts to the simulation calculations! Since the last 'default' build, my most demanding save file has dropped from taking 22ms to calculate each frame down to just 5ms. (I'm super proud of these optimisations; they're quite possibly the cleverest thing I've ever coded)

Video Memory Savings! Implemented render target sharing within model list GUIs, which reduces quite a lot of video RAM usage.

Costume Editor Improvements Made usability improvements all across the costume model editor, including fixing the long-broken "Stance" and "Preview Animation" options.

Combat? Combat! Fixed an old bug which would cause a combat ability to become stuck and never recharge if a player/NPC/monster was killed while in the middle of triggering it. (this fixed itself after a save/load cycle, but now it doesn't happen at all)

Good Clear Roads Fixed the grass suppression zone around paths, which had been offset by about 7m to the northeast of the path.

Please enjoy the game's much-improved performance while I get back to toiling away in the dungeons! ;D

-T