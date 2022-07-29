Icarus Week Thirty-Four Update | Black Wolf Boss

Our third world boss is coming to Icarus in our Week-Thirty Four Update, the Black Wolf. This new apex predator leads a pack of followers and will provide a real challenge to take down for any prospector and their team. Prospectors who are able to slay this beast, will be able to craft the new Knife and Arrows from the resources gathered, after first completing the new mission provided by the UDA to hunt it down and eliminate it. LUPINE: Extermination will be available on Styx, and will require thoughtful planning and execution to be successfully completed.

Black Wolf Boss

The new Black Wolf Boss brings a new dominant predator into the fray, alongside the Sandworm and Scorpion variants which have been wreaking havoc on the surface for the last couple of months.

Currently only found on the surface of Styx, its expected he’ll migrate to Olympus’s Arctic and Forest biomes as he grows more confident. The location of his Den has been difficult to pinpoint, but players should expect if they stumble across it to be harried by swarms of his followers, giving you an indication you are wondering into dangerous territory.

The largest risk the Black Wolf poses is the unique damage it can inflict on you. It’s powerful jaw and razor sharp teeth cut deeper than it’s alike, inflicting haemorrhaging wounds which only worsen as you try to evade.

While the Black Wolf himself doesn’t stray far from his Den, his pack is often found roaming, searching for prey and controlling the territory. Any sign of them, suggests you are bordering on the edge of the kings domain. Stray too close however, and the Black Wolf won’t hold back, expect a fierce and unrelenting challenge.

LUPINE: Extermination

To introduce the new Black Wolf World boss, we are bringing a new mission you’ll need to complete on behalf of the UDA, requiring you to seek out and eliminate this threat before it becomes too dangerous. Your reward is not only your contractual payment, but the valuable blueprints for the new Knife and Arrow, craft-able with the resources gathered off the carcass. Your briefing is as follows:

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: Arctic/Conifer

// BACKGROUND: The emergence of a previously unreported wolf-like creature has resulted in devastating loss of life to teams in the area.

// MISSION: Contractors are required to eliminate the threat and will be granted access to resources from the creature.

// TERMS: Contractors will be provided with a functioning envirosuit. They will be otherwise unassisted.

Black Wolf Blueprints

After completing LUPINE: Extermination, you will receive access to two new, highly-valuable blueprints to craft, utilising the resources gathered from the Black Wolf Carcass.

The Black Wolf Knife offers the unique ‘haemorrhaging’ perk, similar to the predator it was taken from, which will inflict a deep wound that bleeds more profusely when the recipient is moving. It also sports a 175% yield benefit when using it for skinning, making it a valuable addition to your arsenal.

The Black Wolf Arrow offers the same haemorrhaging perk, but with a 100% success rate, making it deadly when striking its target. The payoff for such a powerful buff, is a much higher chance of the projectile breaking on impact, so be careful using them in the right moments, and not wasting them on weaker foe.

Changelog 1.2.9.99258

Added

Adding base implementation of Alpha Wolf World boss spawner BP and entry int D_WorldBosses for spawning in world

Added first implementation of Alpha Wolf World Boss spawner BP

Added new combat dodging to Follower Wolves and Alpha Wolf. Improved Wolf LookAt anims when dodging

Black Wolf: EXTERMINATION, Adding base implementation for Alpha Wolf world boss mission Blueprints and corresponding DT entries. Player will have to hunt Black wolf world bosses and collect teeth to unlock new Balck Wolf knife and arrow. Currently quest points to scorpion item to complete, will switch over once new item entries are in

Added Alpha Wolf boss icon onto D_MapIcons and applied it to AlphaWolf on D_WorldBosses

Adding in Black Wolf Knife, Black Wolf Tooth and Black Wolf Arrow Data table entries to use with the Alpha Wolf world boss extermination mission. Items are gated behind item specific character flag which is granted to the players when the required mission step to craft the items is reached, updated the mission steps to point to the new Wolf items instead of the scorpion items that were there as a place holder

Updated name and description for LUPINE extermination mission

Updated names and descriptions for new mission itemsAdded Black Wolf Arrow and Black Wolf Knife Icons into D_Itemable

LUPINE: Extermination, Reordering final quest steps in Parent BP so return to dropship is after the Optional craft quest stages, fixed the black wolf arrow not working with bows by assigning it as a valid ammo type in D_FirearmData, fixed the wolves getting stuck on the dens when emegerging by ensuring multiple dens weren't spawning on top of one another when randomly selecting which dens to spawn, fixed the black wolf knife not having a valid skeleton due to a missed commit

Adding a new modifier - Hemorrhage - which deals damage periodically to whatever object it is attached to, more damage is dealt when the object is moving, it can be cured via a sutcher kit. Adding new stats for Afflicting and Resisting Hemorrhage. Applying 25% change for Alpha wolf to inflict Hemorrhage when attacking

Added Black Wolf Tooth Icon into d_Itemable

LUPINE: Extermination, updating faction mission reward for the mission and setting mission timer to 5 hours

Adding debug visualizer for den placement in editor to assist with the black wolf world boss spawning, a sphere will show approximate room needed to accomodate all of the dens for when the BP is toggled as a preview actor on the boss spawn locations

LUPINE: Extermination,adding correct talent as a reward for completing the mission, previously was none, now it rewards the D_Extermination prospect talent

Adding wolf howl summon event tailored for updated mission spawns

Alpha Wolf World Boss followers no longer spawn once boss is killed. Alpha Wolf Dens now limit possible follower spawn locations to nearby dens only (75m) instead of all den locations

Adding Stats and Setup for Minor Hemorrhage Modifier so it can be applied on attacks like the normal Hemorrhage modifier

Adjusting the close layer of the wolf howl on follower summon to be more appropriate for the event

Play wolf howl audio cue when alpha wolf world boss spawns pack of wolf followers

Adding in Black wolf world boss spawn locations in STYX and defined spawn ranges in the different styx prospects, they range from a minimum of 0 to a max of 7 potential spawns in any one prospect. Added a culling volume to the world boss wolf spawner which removes foliage actors at the den location to assist with an unobstructed fighting ground clear of trees and bushes, hooked up new mission art to the Lupine Extermination

Adding wolf dodge audio and event and adding it to the animations

Adding player specific Minon Hemorrhage to add to the black wolf knives that do less damage but stack higher than the boss specific version which does more damage but lower stack count, lowered the chance that the boss applies hemorrhage on attack by 10%, replaced the mesh for the black wolf tooth from the placeholder scale to a generic item mesh, tweaked the wolf world boss spawner den amount to be a range depending on prospect difficulty as opposed to a static value

LUPINE: Extermination: Adding in briefing and landing dialogue for the mission to better suit it being an extermination

Adding Character Flag to LUPIN: Extermination faction Mission Reward so item recipes are reward and the unlock display is shown on the prospect selection screen

Fixed

Having too many buffs active at once pushes your character to the side in the inventory screen

Wapped UMG_InventoryStatusBox in a horziontal scroll panel

Adjusted weighting on UMG_MainInventory to keep main layout nice when box fills

Accolade has incorrect title and description compared to game unlock

Corrected accolade title and description for aluminum construction

Update to tree cover parameter, more representative of the area surrounding the player

Missions where the radar is invulnerable will now keep the radar invulnerable on relaunch

Fixed an issue where armor recipes say they are crafted at an Armor Bench instead of the Textile bench. Visual only change

Turn off tree audio debug printing accidentally left on

Adjustments to the cave reverb / delay. Making it more prominant while you are entering the cave and lower level details now have more cave vibe

Fix fillable deployables not being emptied when destroyed by their floor being removed

Removed prior fix specific to BP_RainReservior

Add generic fix to BP_DeployableBase (pickup and foundation destroyed)

Fixed bug where when a player was spawned into a new or existing prospect a level up widget would pop up showing how many Talent/Solo/Blueprint points you gained from your last level. Also the level up popup no longer shows +0 talent points past level 50

Fixed the order of sockets on the Oxite Dissolver so the 3d space appears the same as the UI order

Adjusting internal reverbs to better accomodate for different size structures. Smaller rooms will feel smaller, bigger rooms will feel much bigger with longer reverb decays

GOAP setup table can now specify custom behaviour trees to be injected into actions that support it. Added some placeholder dodge mechanics for Wolves during combat. Fixed a bug where IcarusCreatureAnimInstance wasn't correctly identifing when a target actor was 'in view' when determining LookAt values

Added first implementation of new ItemCreator wizard

Adding some shotgun gun tails for internal rooms and caves. Also adjustments to how the reverb works so that internal reverb reduces based on sheltered amount to avoid odd situations where it could sound overly large

Adjustments to gun internal tail conditions. Plays for local player only to avoid oddities

Adding in more gun tails. Will need finessing

Adding more gun tails for internal rooms and caves. Finessing volumes etc

Balance tweaks to internal gun tails. Swapped out pistol tail to be more in unison with other guns. Adjusted volume to be appropriate for the weapon

Adjusting logic for gun tails to paly correctly in first and third person when in shelter inside a cave. Small balance tweaks to volumes of the tails

Create new delegate on stat container that fires when stats of a certain category are updated

Add check to prevent potential editor crash when dereferencing river spline mesh, which seems to occur if exiting PIE when world is still loading

Update player audio shelter functions to return surface audio reflection data, and use it to set corresponding new FMOD parameters. Enables us to adjust the sound of indoor reverb when players are in structures made of different material types

Fixed name of Interior Wood Halfpitch and Halfpiece, so they are no longer refered to as Refined Wood Halfpitch and Halfpiece respectively

Fixed a typo in Wine wine text

Glass Doors / Windows and Other Deployables can now be crafted with the Reinforced Alteration when crafting on the glassworking bench with an active water resource connection

Fixing Issue where any Alterations crafted onto building pieces that after placement were not being saved in the game save correctly, players can now craft buildings with alterations like 'Reinforced Glass' and have the alterations (example 'Reinforced') exist on their placed building pieces when reloading a prospect save

Fixed an issue causing the Meta Extractor powersource icon to not show in the Fuel UI

Fix texture setting on pebbles texture causing shader to not compile

Fixed issue where all stackable items could duplicate an unlimited amount of time, ensure slot is refreshed to sync BP variables when all slots are filled

Collision fixes for various Assets

Fixed some cases where SK wasn't assigned PhysicsAsset

CollisionChecker tool now ignores ComplexAsSimple assets which can't be simulated on

Fixed rifle not having correct play logic for internal room tail causing it to not play in first person

Deep Ore Deposits tooltips now show their ore type to help accessibility for color blind players

Fix logic mistake in previous commit 99013 which broke player character footstep sounds

Placing seeds in the crop plot and then leaving and returning to prospect consumes one of the seeds in the crop plot

Change BP_Farming_Plot_Base from BeginPlay to IcarusBeginPlayto correct serialization order of events

Fixed an issue preventing angled walls to be upgraded to or from glass and aluminium

Fixed Hard Axe talent not applying durability alteration to crafted axes

Fixing issue where Deep Mining Ore Deposits highlightable components where set up incorrectly and displaying the wrong information, Deep Mining Ore Deposits In World Popups will now reflect the state of the object correctly

Fixed an issue preventing angled walls to be upgraded to or from glass and aluminium

Fixed Alpha Wolf and Scorpion World Boss Spawners from duplicating on prospect reload. Added BP data validation to AWorldBossSpawner to prevent RecorderComponentClass from being set. Fixed issue where WorldBossManager had a chance to generate new world bosses before existing prospect save state was succesfully reloaded. Fixed Alpha Wolf Boss Character from sometimes walking towards target instead of running

We're now fetching driver information for AMD cards with a more reliable method - this will fix the Out-of-date Notification showing for some AMD cards that were already up-to-date

Fixed Arctic Scorpion variants using wrong corpse actor, and stopped them from being carryable. Increased Black Wolf Knife durability and made it repairable with Wolf Tooth

Fixed Alpha Wolf World Boss not being tethered to it's spawn location (and not returning to it when drawn away by player). Increased player distance at which ambient follower wolves spawn from Alpha Wolf World Boss Dens from 60m -> 100m. Fixed Arctic Scorpion locomotion anim speed & head blocker collider being incorrectly scaled. Reduced turn rate of Arctic Scorpion

