Substance 3D Designer 12.2.1

12.2.1 is a small hotfix release for Substance 3D Designer.
Fixes
- [Graph] Wrong results when changing the parent size of the graph
- [Crash] Crash when computing Substance compositing graph at very high resolution
- [Crash] Crash when running out of memory while loading package
- [Crash] Crash when using bracket in exposed parameter's annotations in a Substance model graph
- [Crash] Improve stability of rendering Substance compositing graphs
- [Iray] Update to version 2021.1.6
Changed files in this update