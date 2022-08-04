 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Substance 3D Designer 2022 update for 4 August 2022

Substance 3D Designer 12.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9212697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

12.2.1 is a small hotfix release for Substance 3D Designer.

Fixes

  • [Graph] Wrong results when changing the parent size of the graph
  • [Crash] Crash when computing Substance compositing graph at very high resolution
  • [Crash] Crash when running out of memory while loading package
  • [Crash] Crash when using bracket in exposed parameter's annotations in a Substance model graph
  • [Crash] Improve stability of rendering Substance compositing graphs
  • [Iray] Update to version 2021.1.6

Changed files in this update

Depot 1775401
  • Loading history…
Depot 1775402
  • Loading history…
Depot 1775403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link