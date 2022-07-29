 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 29 July 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7405409)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added the Summer 2022 Cosmetic Case

    • Contains 25 new community-contributed items
    • Adds 11 new community-created Unusual effects (29 variants total)

  • Fixed a server crash caused by Sniper trying to eat his gun (switching to Sniper while Heavy is eating a Sandvich)

  • Fixed an occasional lag spike when showing the kill cam for some players

  • Fixed a regression where spotlights and spawns could not be parented

  • Fixed a regression with incorrect prop lighting on some maps such as Barnblitz

  • Fixed incorrect team colors for the default style of The Caped Crusader when using the itemtest command

  • Fixed missing materials for some Strange Filters in the Mann Co. Store

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Caped Crusader Removed attribute visuals/styles/0/skin 0
  • Caped Crusader Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_red with value of 0
  • Caped Crusader Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Caped Crusader Visuals/styles/1/skin_red increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Caped Crusader Visuals/styles/1/skin_blu increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Seasonal Employee Added new attribute mouse_pressed_sound with value of ui/item_hat_pickup.wav
  • Seasonal Employee Added new attribute drop_sound with value of ui/item_hat_drop.wav
  • Elf-Made Bandanna Added new attribute mouse_pressed_sound with value of ui/item_hat_pickup.wav
  • Elf-Made Bandanna Added new attribute drop_sound with value of ui/item_hat_drop.wav
  • Decorated Veteran has been added
  • Undercover Brolly has been added
  • Kazan Karategi has been added
  • Western Wraps has been added
  • Soda Cap has been added
  • Fizzy Pharmacist has been added
  • Squatter's Right has been added
  • Combat Casual has been added
  • Rocko has been added
  • Tropical Camo has been added
  • Hawaiian Hunter has been added
  • Lawnmaker has been added
  • Head Banger has been added
  • Hawaiian Hangover has been added
  • Barefoot Brawler has been added
  • Chaser has been added
  • Detective has been added
  • Tactical Turtleneck has been added
  • Night Vision Gawkers has been added
  • Monsieur Grenouille has been added
  • Ripped Rider has been added
  • Throttlehead has been added
  • Team Player has been added
  • Boston Brain Bucket has been added
  • Pest's Pads has been added
  • Summer 2022 Cosmetic Key has been added
  • Summer 2022 Cosmetic Case has been added

Item Collections

  • Summer 2022 Cosmetics Collection (Summer2022Cosmetics_collection) has been added
    • Ancient
      • Decorated Veteran
      • Rocko
    • Legendary
      • Kazan Karategi
      • Soda Cap
      • Monsieur Grenouille
      • Head Banger
      • Night Vision Gawkers
    • Mythical
      • Fizzy Pharmacist
      • Squatter's Right
      • Tropical Camo
      • The Hawaiian Hangover
      • The Detective
      • Lawnmaker
      • The Ripped Rider
      • Boston Brain Bucket
    • Rare
      • Undercover Brolly
      • The Western Wraps
      • Combat Casual
      • Hawaiian Hunter
      • Barefoot Brawler
      • The Chaser
      • Tactical Turtleneck
      • The Throttlehead
      • The Team Player
      • Pest's Pads

