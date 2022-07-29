Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7405409)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Added the Summer 2022 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 25 new community-contributed items
- Adds 11 new community-created Unusual effects (29 variants total)
Fixed a server crash caused by Sniper trying to eat his gun (switching to Sniper while Heavy is eating a Sandvich)
Fixed an occasional lag spike when showing the kill cam for some players
Fixed a regression where spotlights and spawns could not be parented
Fixed a regression with incorrect prop lighting on some maps such as Barnblitz
Fixed incorrect team colors for the default style of The Caped Crusader when using the itemtest command
Fixed missing materials for some Strange Filters in the Mann Co. Store
Updated/Added some tournament medals
Updated the localization files
Extra notes