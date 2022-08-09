APEX LEGENDS: HUNTED PATCH NOTES

NEW LEGEND

Vantage - Survivalist Sniper

Xiomara "Mara" Contreras is a survivalist who can see a threat coming from down her sniper scope from thousands of meters away. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist. Forced to live off a hostile land, she became unfathomably good with a scoped weapon.

PASSIVE: Spotter’s Lens

Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.

TACTICAL: Echo Location

Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch.

ULTIMATE: Sniper’s Mark

Use your custom sniper rifle to mark enemy targets which applies a damage bonus for you and your team.

In Season 5, Skull Town and Thunderdome were sunk by a massive explosion caused by Loba. Now that the Salvage operation is complete, the Syndicate has rebuilt the area for the Apex Games. Dredging machines have refilled the space with sand from the ocean floor, and a new battleground has been rebuilt with the iconic skull as its centerpiece.

LEVEL CAP INCREASE

Players can now level past account level 500 through 3 additional tiers of 500 levels bringing the effective level maximum to Level 500 Tier 3. This increase adds 345 additional Apex Packs earnable via account leveling, and ensures that everyone can earn an heirloom just by playing the game. The total number of Apex Packs earnable via account leveling is now 544.

BATTLE PASS

Certain Battle Pass challenges can now be completed in either Battle Royale or non-Battle Royale modes, giving you the flexibility to complete the Battle Pass your way.

PATCH NOTES: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/hunted-patch-notes