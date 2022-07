Share · View all patches · Build 9212429 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 03:09:19 UTC by Wendy

New focus setting: Does the elapsed time accumulate when the focus is interrupted?

New function: When directly closing the program, the elapsed time when you were focusing before can be accumulated (if the accumulated elapsed time when interrupting concentration is checked);

New function: Changes made to settings on the Focus interface can now be saved.