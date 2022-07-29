-
Fixed a bug that was taking a drop motion when moving down the hill. And also modified the slowness of uphill and stairs. Move more smoothly on slopes or stairs now.
-
Added a simple climbing system. If there is an obstacle ahead, press "W" + "SHIFT" to automatically attempt to cross the obstacle. Press and hold to continue over obstacles.
-
The jump power has been greatly reduced. In the future, I will add a potion related to jumping power.
The Questing update for 29 July 2022
Patch Notes v1.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update