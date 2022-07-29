 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Questing update for 29 July 2022

Patch Notes v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9212353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed a bug that was taking a drop motion when moving down the hill. And also modified the slowness of uphill and stairs. Move more smoothly on slopes or stairs now.

  2. Added a simple climbing system. If there is an obstacle ahead, press "W" + "SHIFT" to automatically attempt to cross the obstacle. Press and hold to continue over obstacles.

  3. The jump power has been greatly reduced. In the future, I will add a potion related to jumping power.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1974041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link