Sapiens update for 29 July 2022

Hotfix update b18 - Bug fixes

Hi everyone, thanks again for all of the feedback and bug reports.

Beta 18 is a small hotfix update which fixes 3 bugs:

  • Fixes bugs where they would get stuck in loops trying to eat flax seeds. They also now won't attempt to eat flax seeds unless you enable it in the resources panel.
  • Fixes issue selecting storage areas when you are standing very close to them
  • Fixes issues with the queuing up of research orders

I'll be continuing to send out hotfixes to fix any major bugs, crashes, or issues with worlds loading over the next few days, but also will be starting on new features and content next week. Can't wait!

Dave

