Hello everyone!

In this update, we adjusted some ascensions and the BOSS [Ichthyosaurus Offspring]. Currently the development of Summer DLC is ongoing, and the estimated release will be in the late August. Stay tuned for more news!

--Gunfire Studio

Here are some previews for DLC :)





(Development in progress, not representative of the final version)

If you encountered any issues during the game and could not report with the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issue description and screenshots to the qhstaff@2980.com. We will look into it as soon as possible.

Hero

Ascension Adjustment

[Crown Prince]

[Hex Smoke]

Enemy damage dealt reduce: 50%/60%/70% → 40%/50%/60%

Enemy damage taken increase: 20%/30%/40% → 20%/40%/60%

[Electrodominance] Lv3

Old: +50% Lucky Shot Chance against enemies affected by Shock effect

New: +120% Weapon DMG against enemies affected by Shock effect

[Ao Bai]

[Golden Comeback]

Old: -50%/75%/75% DMG taken for the first 5/7/9 times getting injured while dual-wielding; (Lv3) gain 1 extra stack for every 3s

New: During the Dual-Wield, recover to 30%/40%/50% of Max HP when taking first 2/3/4 lethal damage, and immune to damage for 1s. (Lv3) When all charges are used, recover to 1 charge after 4s

[Qing Yan]

[All or Nothing]

Leap DMG Increased by per consumed Armor: 0.8% → 1.2%

[Steel Armor] Lv3

Duration: 2s→ 3s

Duration: 2s→ 3s [Easy Kill]

Now the bonus is effective on the enemies slain before acquiring the ascension

[Lei Luo]

[Super Charge]

Shield recovered for each [Chain Lightning] hit: 4/5/8 → 6/8/10

[Heart of Battle]

Old: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy affected by Shock effect; (Lv3) it also refills 50% Secondary Skill charges

New: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy; (Lv3) It also applied in the duration of [Fatal Current]

[Thunderbolt Converter]

Old: +10%/20%/100% Weapon DMG on your next hit after dealing damage with [Chain Lightning] (Up to 40%/80%/100%); (Lv3) +40% Lucky Shot Chance for next hit

New: +20%/30%/40% DMG for next shot or skill for every damage dealt from [Chain Lightning] (Up to 60%/90%/200%)

[Tao]

[Cursed Mark]

Enemy dealt damage decrease: 20%/35%/50% → 30%/45%/60%

[Ammo Extractor]

Old: Killing an enemy that is marked by [Fatal Bloom] instantly recovers 30%/60%/100% ammo to the magazine; (Lv3) and grants 1 stack of [Blade Heart]

New: Restore 50%/75%/100% of ammo in magazine on each kill and +40%/50%/100% Weapon DMG on subsequent shots based on the amount of recovered ammo (including the ammo exceeded the magazine capacity)

Elemental Effect Adjustment

Inflicting Shock Effect will no longer deal extra damage to random nearby enemies

Combustion Effect Adjustment: Inflicting Combustion Effect deals 200% DMG to the target, and deals 100% DMG to the nearby enemies with 5m. Combustion Effect can be triggered once for every 0.12s

Miasma Effect is single target damage now

Spiritual Blessing

Stage

Decreased the number of Tornado in [Anxi Desert]

Optimized the trap mechanism - now the trap in [Longling Tomb] and [Anxi Desert] will be disabled when the area is cleared

Monster

New Enhancement Affix

Cloning: When a Cloning monster is eliminated, 2 Cloned normal monsters will spawn

[Ichthyosaurus Offspring] Adjustment

Optimized the combination of its tail attacks

Reduced the fore-swing and the back-swing of [Shockwaves], [Rain of Poison]

[Rain of Poison]: The barrage is increased to 2 times, and slightly increase the number of poison balls. The damage of poison balls and the the corrosive pools is increased

Decreased the damage of laser attack at Normal and Elite difficulties

Decreased the frequency of summoning monsters when it retreats to the ground

The tail now deals damage when it breakthrough the ground

Sound

Optimized [Big Hippo]’s constant firing sound effect

Optimized the sound effect of hitting the shield

Optimized the on-hit sound effect of [Fire Tower]

Fixed an issue that the aiming sound of [Bandit Retainer] is incorrectly positioned

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the reloading speed does not match the animation

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the charging speed of [Goshawk] is incorrect

Fixed the display error of the ammo returned when [Tao] has both [Advanced Depot] and [Warlike Blade]

Fixed the death effect deviation of certain monsters

Fixed an issue that the effect of [Immortal] does not disappear properly when monster is eliminated

Fixed some irregular locations where players may get stuck in

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the HP related option in Peculiar Chest is not displayed and calculated properly

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Qian Sui] cannot properly retracting the Aspis

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Ichthyosaurus Offspring] dive down immediately after bursting out of the ground

Fixed an issue of improper display of Elemental Effect Chance when comparing weapons at the Peddler

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, re-roll at the craftsman and Peculiar Chest does not work properly

Fixed an issue that [Extravagant Consumption] does not work properly after back to the lobby

Fixed an issue that the piercing weapon cannot properly deal damage to the enemy behind the shield

