Hello everyone!
In this update, we adjusted some ascensions and the BOSS [Ichthyosaurus Offspring]. Currently the development of Summer DLC is ongoing, and the estimated release will be in the late August. Stay tuned for more news!
--Gunfire Studio
Here are some previews for DLC :)
(Development in progress, not representative of the final version)
If you encountered any issues during the game and could not report with the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issue description and screenshots to the qhstaff@2980.com. We will look into it as soon as possible.
Hero
Ascension Adjustment
[Crown Prince]
- [Hex Smoke]
Enemy damage dealt reduce: 50%/60%/70% → 40%/50%/60%
Enemy damage taken increase: 20%/30%/40% → 20%/40%/60%
- [Electrodominance] Lv3
Old: +50% Lucky Shot Chance against enemies affected by Shock effect
New: +120% Weapon DMG against enemies affected by Shock effect
[Ao Bai]
- [Golden Comeback]
Old: -50%/75%/75% DMG taken for the first 5/7/9 times getting injured while dual-wielding; (Lv3) gain 1 extra stack for every 3s
New: During the Dual-Wield, recover to 30%/40%/50% of Max HP when taking first 2/3/4 lethal damage, and immune to damage for 1s. (Lv3) When all charges are used, recover to 1 charge after 4s
[Qing Yan]
- [All or Nothing]
Leap DMG Increased by per consumed Armor: 0.8% → 1.2%
- [Steel Armor] Lv3
Duration: 2s→ 3s
- [Easy Kill]
Now the bonus is effective on the enemies slain before acquiring the ascension
[Lei Luo]
- [Super Charge]
Shield recovered for each [Chain Lightning] hit: 4/5/8 → 6/8/10
- [Heart of Battle]
Old: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy affected by Shock effect; (Lv3) it also refills 50% Secondary Skill charges
New: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy; (Lv3) It also applied in the duration of [Fatal Current]
- [Thunderbolt Converter]
Old: +10%/20%/100% Weapon DMG on your next hit after dealing damage with [Chain Lightning] (Up to 40%/80%/100%); (Lv3) +40% Lucky Shot Chance for next hit
New: +20%/30%/40% DMG for next shot or skill for every damage dealt from [Chain Lightning] (Up to 60%/90%/200%)
[Tao]
- [Cursed Mark]
Enemy dealt damage decrease: 20%/35%/50% → 30%/45%/60%
- [Ammo Extractor]
Old: Killing an enemy that is marked by [Fatal Bloom] instantly recovers 30%/60%/100% ammo to the magazine; (Lv3) and grants 1 stack of [Blade Heart]
New: Restore 50%/75%/100% of ammo in magazine on each kill and +40%/50%/100% Weapon DMG on subsequent shots based on the amount of recovered ammo (including the ammo exceeded the magazine capacity)
Elemental Effect Adjustment
- Inflicting Shock Effect will no longer deal extra damage to random nearby enemies
- Combustion Effect Adjustment: Inflicting Combustion Effect deals 200% DMG to the target, and deals 100% DMG to the nearby enemies with 5m. Combustion Effect can be triggered once for every 0.12s
- Miasma Effect is single target damage now
Spiritual Blessing
Stage
- Decreased the number of Tornado in [Anxi Desert]
- Optimized the trap mechanism - now the trap in [Longling Tomb] and [Anxi Desert] will be disabled when the area is cleared
Monster
New Enhancement Affix
- Cloning: When a Cloning monster is eliminated, 2 Cloned normal monsters will spawn
[Ichthyosaurus Offspring] Adjustment
- Optimized the combination of its tail attacks
- Reduced the fore-swing and the back-swing of [Shockwaves], [Rain of Poison]
- [Rain of Poison]: The barrage is increased to 2 times, and slightly increase the number of poison balls. The damage of poison balls and the the corrosive pools is increased
- Decreased the damage of laser attack at Normal and Elite difficulties
- Decreased the frequency of summoning monsters when it retreats to the ground
- The tail now deals damage when it breakthrough the ground
Sound
- Optimized [Big Hippo]’s constant firing sound effect
- Optimized the sound effect of hitting the shield
- Optimized the on-hit sound effect of [Fire Tower]
- Fixed an issue that the aiming sound of [Bandit Retainer] is incorrectly positioned
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the reloading speed does not match the animation
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the charging speed of [Goshawk] is incorrect
- Fixed the display error of the ammo returned when [Tao] has both [Advanced Depot] and [Warlike Blade]
- Fixed the death effect deviation of certain monsters
- Fixed an issue that the effect of [Immortal] does not disappear properly when monster is eliminated
- Fixed some irregular locations where players may get stuck in
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the HP related option in Peculiar Chest is not displayed and calculated properly
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Qian Sui] cannot properly retracting the Aspis
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Ichthyosaurus Offspring] dive down immediately after bursting out of the ground
- Fixed an issue of improper display of Elemental Effect Chance when comparing weapons at the Peddler
- Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, re-roll at the craftsman and Peculiar Chest does not work properly
- Fixed an issue that [Extravagant Consumption] does not work properly after back to the lobby
- Fixed an issue that the piercing weapon cannot properly deal damage to the enemy behind the shield
