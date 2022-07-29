 Skip to content

Gunfire Reborn update for 29 July 2022

Update Note - 7/29

Update Note - 7/29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
In this update, we adjusted some ascensions and the BOSS [Ichthyosaurus Offspring]. Currently the development of Summer DLC is ongoing, and the estimated release will be in the late August. Stay tuned for more news!

--Gunfire Studio

Here are some previews for DLC :)


(Development in progress, not representative of the final version)

If you encountered any issues during the game and could not report with the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issue description and screenshots to the qhstaff@2980.com. We will look into it as soon as possible.

Hero

Ascension Adjustment

[Crown Prince]

  • [Hex Smoke]

Enemy damage dealt reduce: 50%/60%/70% → 40%/50%/60%
Enemy damage taken increase: 20%/30%/40% → 20%/40%/60%

  • [Electrodominance] Lv3
    Old: +50% Lucky Shot Chance against enemies affected by Shock effect
    New: +120% Weapon DMG against enemies affected by Shock effect

[Ao Bai]

  • [Golden Comeback]

Old: -50%/75%/75% DMG taken for the first 5/7/9 times getting injured while dual-wielding; (Lv3) gain 1 extra stack for every 3s
New: During the Dual-Wield, recover to 30%/40%/50% of Max HP when taking first 2/3/4 lethal damage, and immune to damage for 1s. (Lv3) When all charges are used, recover to 1 charge after 4s

[Qing Yan]

  • [All or Nothing]

Leap DMG Increased by per consumed Armor: 0.8% → 1.2%

  • [Steel Armor] Lv3
    Duration: 2s→ 3s
  • [Easy Kill]

Now the bonus is effective on the enemies slain before acquiring the ascension

[Lei Luo]

  • [Super Charge]

Shield recovered for each [Chain Lightning] hit: 4/5/8 → 6/8/10

  • [Heart of Battle]

Old: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy affected by Shock effect; (Lv3) it also refills 50% Secondary Skill charges
New: -0.5/1/1.5s [Fatal Current] remaining cooldown every time you kill an enemy; (Lv3) It also applied in the duration of [Fatal Current]

  • [Thunderbolt Converter]

Old: +10%/20%/100% Weapon DMG on your next hit after dealing damage with [Chain Lightning] (Up to 40%/80%/100%); (Lv3) +40% Lucky Shot Chance for next hit
New: +20%/30%/40% DMG for next shot or skill for every damage dealt from [Chain Lightning] (Up to 60%/90%/200%)

[Tao]

  • [Cursed Mark]

Enemy dealt damage decrease: 20%/35%/50% → 30%/45%/60%

  • [Ammo Extractor]

Old: Killing an enemy that is marked by [Fatal Bloom] instantly recovers 30%/60%/100% ammo to the magazine; (Lv3) and grants 1 stack of [Blade Heart]
New: Restore 50%/75%/100% of ammo in magazine on each kill and +40%/50%/100% Weapon DMG on subsequent shots based on the amount of recovered ammo (including the ammo exceeded the magazine capacity)

Elemental Effect Adjustment

  • Inflicting Shock Effect will no longer deal extra damage to random nearby enemies
  • Combustion Effect Adjustment: Inflicting Combustion Effect deals 200% DMG to the target, and deals 100% DMG to the nearby enemies with 5m. Combustion Effect can be triggered once for every 0.12s
  • Miasma Effect is single target damage now

Spiritual Blessing

Stage

  • Decreased the number of Tornado in [Anxi Desert]
  • Optimized the trap mechanism - now the trap in [Longling Tomb] and [Anxi Desert] will be disabled when the area is cleared

Monster

New Enhancement Affix
  • Cloning: When a Cloning monster is eliminated, 2 Cloned normal monsters will spawn
[Ichthyosaurus Offspring] Adjustment
  • Optimized the combination of its tail attacks
  • Reduced the fore-swing and the back-swing of [Shockwaves], [Rain of Poison]
  • [Rain of Poison]: The barrage is increased to 2 times, and slightly increase the number of poison balls. The damage of poison balls and the the corrosive pools is increased
  • Decreased the damage of laser attack at Normal and Elite difficulties
  • Decreased the frequency of summoning monsters when it retreats to the ground
  • The tail now deals damage when it breakthrough the ground

Sound

  • Optimized [Big Hippo]’s constant firing sound effect
  • Optimized the sound effect of hitting the shield
  • Optimized the on-hit sound effect of [Fire Tower]
  • Fixed an issue that the aiming sound of [Bandit Retainer] is incorrectly positioned

Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the reloading speed does not match the animation
  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the charging speed of [Goshawk] is incorrect
  • Fixed the display error of the ammo returned when [Tao] has both [Advanced Depot] and [Warlike Blade]
  • Fixed the death effect deviation of certain monsters
  • Fixed an issue that the effect of [Immortal] does not disappear properly when monster is eliminated
  • Fixed some irregular locations where players may get stuck in
  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the HP related option in Peculiar Chest is not displayed and calculated properly
  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Qian Sui] cannot properly retracting the Aspis
  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Ichthyosaurus Offspring] dive down immediately after bursting out of the ground
  • Fixed an issue of improper display of Elemental Effect Chance when comparing weapons at the Peddler
  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, re-roll at the craftsman and Peculiar Chest does not work properly
  • Fixed an issue that [Extravagant Consumption] does not work properly after back to the lobby
  • Fixed an issue that the piercing weapon cannot properly deal damage to the enemy behind the shield

