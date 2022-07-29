Update Notes For July 29th 2022

Small note about previous updates, their date are entirely wrong as I was filling in the "placeholder date" with my brain off when I posted those, which happened to be 2nd of december.

Fixed issue with "click to continue" in main-menu not working or throwing errors

Fixed performance issues with enemy targeting for fire bolts, icicles and life drain

Fixed audio priorities to avoid icicles, sparks and firebolts from having all other audio in the game cut-out

Fixed sparks scaling issue, these should now represent their actual area better

Fixed an issue where banish and Power of the True God would target blood particles

Added icons to equipment drop texts

Removed roses from in-game terrain to increase visibility of starting mobs

Grass meshes are now billboards which face the camera, which makes it generally look more filling as opposed to the previously rotated flat planes

VoidWalker masks are now bigger to avoid ragdolls becoming purple by existing the masked area

Throwing knives no longer spam audio as much as previously

Spinning daggers now scale with area stat (10% of it)

Item pickup error feedback now shows for longer and includes the item name

This goes for cases such as if you're carrying too much or if the slot for the item is full

Experience orbs no longer despawn

Wave Minutes now count as much as +1 Prey would count

1% enemy health, damage, speed and spawn amount

Bracer of duplication total projectiles reduced from +3 -> +2

Caster's Pendant total cooldown reduction reduced from 50% -> 25%

Banish base projectiles reduced from +2 -> +1

Life Drain base damage reduced from 15 -> 10

Life Drain cooldown time increased from 6 -> 7

Unholy Water base damage reduced from 20 -> 15

Unholy Water base area increased from 3 -> 5

Sparks base duration reduced from 4 -> 3 seconds

Sparks base damage reduced from 30 -> 15