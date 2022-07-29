Update Notes For July 29th 2022

Small note about previous updates, their date are entirely wrong as I was filling in the "placeholder date" with my brain off when I posted those, which happened to be 2nd of december.
Fixed issue with "click to continue" in main-menu not working or throwing errors
Fixed performance issues with enemy targeting for fire bolts, icicles and life drain
Fixed audio priorities to avoid icicles, sparks and firebolts from having all other audio in the game cut-out
Fixed sparks scaling issue, these should now represent their actual area better
Fixed an issue where banish and Power of the True God would target blood particles
Added icons to equipment drop texts
Removed roses from in-game terrain to increase visibility of starting mobs
Grass meshes are now billboards which face the camera, which makes it generally look more filling as opposed to the previously rotated flat planes
VoidWalker masks are now bigger to avoid ragdolls becoming purple by existing the masked area
Throwing knives no longer spam audio as much as previously
Spinning daggers now scale with area stat (10% of it)
Item pickup error feedback now shows for longer and includes the item name
- This goes for cases such as if you're carrying too much or if the slot for the item is full
Experience orbs no longer despawn
Wave Minutes now count as much as +1 Prey would count
- 1% enemy health, damage, speed and spawn amount
Bracer of duplication total projectiles reduced from +3 -> +2
Caster's Pendant total cooldown reduction reduced from 50% -> 25%
Banish base projectiles reduced from +2 -> +1
Life Drain base damage reduced from 15 -> 10
Life Drain cooldown time increased from 6 -> 7
Unholy Water base damage reduced from 20 -> 15
Unholy Water base area increased from 3 -> 5
Sparks base duration reduced from 4 -> 3 seconds
Sparks base damage reduced from 30 -> 15
