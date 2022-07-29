Updated fix notes on July 29

[H3] July 29 Update Fix Notes [/ H3]

[B]1. Correction of some martial arts coefficients [/ B]

In the July 27th update, we made a series of changes to martial arts, but after collecting the feedback and verification from the heroes, the experience of some of the adjustments did not meet our expectations. In particular, the adjustment of the true Chi consumption bonus coefficient caused some problems: some martial arts had too high bonus coefficient, so most of the Jianghu characters would be beaten by these martial arts, or the main characters would be beaten by the characters using these martial arts...... (for example: the examination of the Wuyue Zong, the school kicks the house battle, and so on). After careful consideration, we have decided to roll back the changes temporarily.

We will optimize the corresponding value as soon as possible based on the feedback, and continue to optimize in the subsequent version.

[B]2. Wudang Learning Art task optimization [/ B]

Since the opening of Wudang Faction, we have been receiving feedback from heroes about the difficulty of finishing Post-Strike 5. After full validation, the current completion conditions are too harsh. We have adjusted accordingly: the limit on the number of rounds completed in the "Post-Strike" series of Wudang School Art missions has been changed from 5, 3, and 2 to 5, 4, and 3

[B]3. Adjustment of martial arts experience [/ B]

After the upper limit of martial arts level of heroes has been broken to a certain level, we find that the output of martial arts experience at this stage has completely failed to keep up with the consumption required for upgrading. Adjusted opening advantage items: "Grow Fast" series, increased XP gain from +25% to 50%; "Quick Learning" series, increased from +25% to 50% of martial arts experience gain; The "Cure All" will also be expanded from 20 packs to 100 packs.

Feedback problem fix:

Fix the abnormal progress of Dali main line in some cases:

① For the old file stuck in the main line of Dali: read the file after the update, will be synchronized to the corresponding plot stage, can normally advance the main line.

(2) for the archive of the main line has not been triggered in Dali: when the main line is triggered in Dali, the plot can be normally advanced. Fixed an issue in the Cloth Gang story where the mechanism reset did not work properly when the Eight Trigrams failed to break the array. Fixed the problem that "There are thieves in Crescent Village" of Novice Village branch line could not advance normally in some cases; Old files that encounter this problem can be read after the update to continue the story. Fix the wrong ordering problem in the face pinch component Correct Shu Fen's wish plot - Hu good doctor does not open the normal situation. Optimize the display of real gas consumption and remove unnecessary decimal points

If you encounter problems in the game, you can leave a message in the discussion board or enter the official discussion group to find A month consultation.

