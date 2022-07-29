 Skip to content

LOVE update for 29 July 2022

LOVE Update #18

Share · View all patches · Build 9212099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, happy to share that I've got a small update for LOVE. I've had some reports from players that the previous version was starting to run a bit funky with modern systems and displays running higher than 60hz, so I've updated the game's build to the latest version of Game Maker, which should alleviate some of those woes. LOVE 3 does not have these problems, but I believe LOVE 2: kuso still does, so I'll be working on that next when I have time.

I also made a small tweak to Level 4's secret area in Arcade and Unlimited Mode. Just trying to keep up with the times.

I hope y'all enjoy, and please let me know if you run into any other problems. Thanks!

