Road to Crafting: Furnace, Inventory, Conveyor tubes and belts and collector!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build introduces several features to prepare the addition of crafting to the game:

functional cargo, conveyor tube with auto pull and push logic, collector, conveyor belt and finally furnace and ingot smelting.

This update will be release very soon in the experimental branch.

Lets dig into the details!

Functional Cargo:

It is now possible to store items inside cargo containers.

Containers can be renamed from their UI.

Player can do transfer of items from the UI to any cargo connected through conveyor tubes.

They have a maximum storage volume capacity, scaling with the cargo size.

Conveyor Tubes:

Straight, angled and 6-way conveyor tubes were added.

Connect inventory block to do automatic or manual transfer .

inventory block to do automatic or manual . An indicator light have been added to help visualize what is happening:

Red: no connection

Green: valid connection

Flashing: item being transferred

There is a maximum limit of 6 connections for cargo and other inventory blocks.

for cargo and other inventory blocks. The grid scale impact the rate at which items are being transferred, the larger the faster. For simplicity tube do not have a capacity limit, even small tube can transfer large item.



Note that valid connection are green whilst invalid are red.

Push and Pull Logic:

Some inventory blocks are able to push or pull blocks.

The collector will push blocks when set at collect, and pull block when set at expel.

Custom rules will be added to give a finer control of what item can be pushed / pulled.

Collector:

The collector can pull and collect nearby items or can be set to expel its inventory.

The range at which it will pull object is also configurable.

Collector can pull item without being set to collect them, allowing for some cool possibility.



Fun with collectors!

Furnace and Smelting:

A furnace block has been added.

It will pull ore placed close to its entry.

It can bet set to expel crafted ingots to its output, so you can link it will conveyor belts.

Big up to Womble for the 3D model!

A smaller furnace will be added for progression, with limited capability.

Conveyor Belt:

The conveyor belt will carry items placed on top of it.

It can push player or brick entity too.

It uses real physics, so item can fall!

It can be scaled horizontally.

A sloped and angled belt will be added.

There is still a few things to do, for example items of the same type needs to be merged inside inventory, and ore and ingots needs to be stored by mass, allowing for finer crafting rules.

That's it! Stay tune for the full crafting update, and thanks for playing!

Francois