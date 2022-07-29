Patch Notes 1.6.0 - Multiplayer v1

Multiplayer Social Hub Version 1.0!

The initial implementation of multiplayer has been added and includes:

A brand new, multiplayer-only area accessible by entering through the Social Hub doors

A new teleport location on the map for easy access

A social environment where players can interact with each other

Player avatars (Customization coming soon!)

Grabbable fruits to throw around and slice

Automatic, region based matchmaking

Voice chat

Two blade and one bow type accessible in the multiplayer area (we will include all the single-player weapons soon!)

Plunger arrows!

You can find multiplayer on the map here!

This is the very first version of multiplayer so please reach out to us with any issues you may encounter. The team will be popping into multiplayer every now and then to see how everything's going.