Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 29 July 2022

Patch Notes 1.6.0 - Multiplayer v1

Patch Notes 1.6.0 - Multiplayer v1 · Build 9211976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer Social Hub Version 1.0!

The initial implementation of multiplayer has been added and includes:

  • A brand new, multiplayer-only area accessible by entering through the Social Hub doors
  • A new teleport location on the map for easy access
  • A social environment where players can interact with each other
  • Player avatars (Customization coming soon!)
  • Grabbable fruits to throw around and slice
  • Automatic, region based matchmaking
  • Voice chat
  • Two blade and one bow type accessible in the multiplayer area (we will include all the single-player weapons soon!)
  • Plunger arrows!

You can find multiplayer on the map here!

This is the very first version of multiplayer so please reach out to us with any issues you may encounter. The team will be popping into multiplayer every now and then to see how everything's going.

