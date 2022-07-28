Event Patch 2

Patch 7.37

This patch for the Event Update goes through all card and event passives ensuring that they work correctly, can be upgraded properly, show themselves properly in the Preserve, and show the correct tooltips. It took us some time to untangle which passives were working, and which were not (mostly Beefy and Hormonal Strength) but we've gone through the whole system to make the Passives System more robust.

We've also modified how preview values on Cards work, to be more accurate and take in to account the correct Tokens. The previous modification of Vulnerable exposed a gap in the logic, which caused issues like Block being ramped by the new Vulnerable, or various other less obvious token/card combinations, that have since been fixed.

We've also gone through various other bugs and softlocks. And clarified the wording on Fly Triggers. Which you can peruse in the Update Log below!

[General]

Fixed Academy bug that applied a different monster's limb requirements when entering the Academy or toggling teams

Fixed Chop Shop bug that would allow you to buy limb parts that you've since collected

Feeding Frenzy Dialogue softlock fixed (again) that could happen the longer you scavenged

Additional checks for Fly failing to be removed - Which can cause flying creatures to be stuck in stun

[Passives]

All passives now show up in the Preserve/Dispatch and can be moused over

Passive tooltips improved to handle Passive Card upgrades

Reworked Passives code to allow passive effects to be upgraded

Fixed Hormonal Strength event passive not taking effect

Ensured all card passive health modifications take effect

[Cards]

Fixed Beefy upgrades not applying correctly

Sand Attack reworded to match execution order

Cards with [Fly] Trigger amended to not trigger if it would result in losing Fly and thus getting Stunned in the process.

Added more upgrades to Passive Cards so that there is always at least 2 choices

Card upgrades that added Vulnerable/Weak to Daring Accent, Tail Spring, and Toxic are no longer offered.

Added additional vfx for the secondary target of Poison Strike

[Combat UI/UX]

Attack and Block preview values modified by tokens will no longer show negative values

Non-attack Card preview skipped when no target - fixing the Hidden Claws softlock

Card value previews due to Tokens reworked to be more robust - most noticeably when interacting with Vulnerable/Block

Card exp not immediately visually updating in Combat in certain cases fixed

Death Flag now appears if predicted damage would kill a monster exactly

Death Flag check occurs more often to account for gaining block, poison, and bleed

Invisible tokens messing up token positioning fixed

Tweaked passive card description formatting