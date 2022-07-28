Balance, UI Tweaks, and Mac specific fixes

Lots of small updates in this one! Typo fixes, a few UI/visual tweaks, and a new "Help" menu in game that should provide some clarity on a few rules for new players.

We're also working to get Luminor running on lower end Macs, specifically ones with Intel graphics cards. This update should allow those users to open the game without crashing, but it will likely still be quite slow. For now, we recommend running the game in windowed mode. The next step for these users is for us to implement some graphics settings including frame rate limits, specifying resolution, and turning off a few of the heavier effects.