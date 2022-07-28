 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonrakers: Luminor update for 28 July 2022

Balance, UI Tweaks, and Mac specific fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9211538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of small updates in this one! Typo fixes, a few UI/visual tweaks, and a new "Help" menu in game that should provide some clarity on a few rules for new players.

We're also working to get Luminor running on lower end Macs, specifically ones with Intel graphics cards. This update should allow those users to open the game without crashing, but it will likely still be quite slow. For now, we recommend running the game in windowed mode. The next step for these users is for us to implement some graphics settings including frame rate limits, specifying resolution, and turning off a few of the heavier effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1857971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1857972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link