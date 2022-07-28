● Added a window with status info for DSX Launcher
● Adjusted the Disable Vibration Toggle from always being ON turns off when app is launched
● Fixed viewing Release Notes in settings and getting a popup about new updates
DSX update for 28 July 2022
v2.1.1 Check out what's new!
