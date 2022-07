Alchemia: Creatio Ex Nihilo has JUST RELEASED on Early Access!

Come join us, becoming an alchemist and exploring this strange magical world.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960330

For all our fans and supporters, thank you so much for everything you've done so far! This is just another step on our great journey to make Alchemia the best game possible, and we hope you'll continue tagging along with us for the ride!