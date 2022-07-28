Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha-Preview7a to

Share · View all patches · Build 9211306 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Pioneers! Enjoy a hefty dose of update news.

Big things are happening and we hope you enjoy all these updates in the current demo version

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC5

Changes

Movement keys can now be rebound in the Options

Flying Creature replaced with an evil wasp thingy

Characters now spawn with male or female hairstyles that match their male or female torso if applicable

RPG is now unlocked with Heavy Ordnance

Laser Repeater and Charge Rifle are now unlocked with Laser Tech

Added cotton pants to possible spawn equipment

Updated title screen graphics

Bugfixes

(Server-side fix to known issue from RC4) Fixed issue that caused Farworld Pioneers Demo to complain about a missing executable

Fixed issue that made it impossible to click buttons in the main menu after clicking Save & Quit

Fixed hunger sounds continuing to play while game is paused

Fixed issue that would cause excessive sounds and repeated actions when placing blocks on the background from the Blueprint menu

Fix Aviator Jacket blocking pants slot

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC4

Changes

Executable is now fully rebranded to Farworld Pioneers, including window title, new icon, etc.

Attempting to equip a full body suit will now unequip conflicting equipment instead of requiring you to remove it before placing

Updated igloosoft animation and game logo in title screen

Updated appearance of Crabclaw again

Further updates to parallax BG

Reduced collected item notification time

Doors will no longer auto-flip

Construction time of blueprints reduced across the board; especially walls

Crafting time of blocks reduced

Research window goes back to project overview after starting a new research

Bugfixes

Fixed further instances of the endgame setpiece not fully generating

Fixed control hints still showing when UI is turned off in trailer controls

Fixed turret disappearing after being picked up

Fixed Butcher Table not being considered a butchering area by NPCs

Control hints and tutorial hints are now hidden when player is dead

Fixed players spawning with overpowered equipment such as Power Armor

Fixed NPCs getting stuck holding their melee weapon above their head when revived, plus other cases where the swinging animation would flicker

Fixed issue that would cause the knife collider to remain active after swinging

Fixed message “Automated working at station” on Smelter to say “Facility running”

Fixed players on ladders always automatically reverting their facing position when you let go of a direction

Fixed issue that would cause large swaths of the natural scenery to be branded as Colony territory after reloading

Fixed raiders occasionally spawning underground

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC3

Changes

Updated title screen logo to Farworld Pioneers – farewell, Outworlder.

Underground facility updated/expanded

Added newsletter link on title screen

Updated power armor asset

Shell creature no longer requires fire or explosions to kill

Spaceflight removed from research

Crabclaw now drops essential item Acid Crystals

Updated appearance of Crabclaw

Updated icons and descriptions for various research items

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that would cause mysteries and research not to complete properly

Fixed issue with parallax background being covered by opaque purple fog color

Fixed issue that would cause raiders not to attack after reaching the colony

Fixed issue that would cause raiders not to be interrupted by incoming hostiles while performing certain actions

Fixed hang that could happen when the raid phase changes

Further reduce occurrences of raiders spawning on top of the colony when no suitable position is found

Fixed issue that would cause an incorrect tool icon to be shown when dragging the mouse

Fixed issue that would highlight an order button when clicked but cause the selected tool not to activate

Fixed an issue that would cause reloading to sometimes consume more bullets than expected, depending on the number of client players watching you reload

Fixed an issue that could cause clicks to go through command palette buttons if the deploy animation gets interrupted

Fixed instances of setpieces not generating but still showing a minimap marker

Fixed Power Conduit being placeable on background layer

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC2

Changes

Updated armor research lines and added Plastic and Carbon Fiber research

Added Power Armor

The /completeresearch command without arguments now completes the currently active research item

Carbon no longer requires C4 to craft

Animal hide removed from several armor recipes

Survival knife is now made from 1 steel ingot

Power conduits no longer generate light

Adjusted cave generation to avoid punching holes through the endgame setpiece

Removed Daybreak/nightfall notifications

Bugfixes

Fixed endgame setpiece blocks such as doors and scrap having incorrect dimensions

Fixed palette buttons staying highlighted in white after closing the inventory

Fixed exception in satellite tower setpiece generation

Fixed issue that could lock up the command palette if the Blueprint menu is toggled with L while placing a blueprint

Fixed wood and metal table blueprints having incorrect dimensions

Fixed wood wall blueprint accepting wood logs as material instead of wood wall

Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to get stuck in a loop running between blueprints due to a distance check error

Fixed issue with stockpile filtering that would result in food items getting miscategorized

Fixed issue that caused selection mode not to kick in after closing the Blueprint or Planting menu

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC1

Changes

Updated tutorial to better reflect buddy dialog and recent changes to control scheme

Updated logic of raid generation to eliminate instances of raids not generating when scheduled

Updated layout of static control hints

Improved logic of planting and welding to avoid graphical issues with characters stuck animating or holding a glitched tool

Endgame setpiece now has ambience audio

Moved hud elements within title safe area

Added remainder of control hints (medkits, food, block placement, blueprints, planting, throw hotkey)

Greatly reduce performance impact of having many planting orders by implementing timeouts

Raids no longer spawn on Day 1

Reorganized categories for some objects (ingots => mineral, stone chunks => building)

Wood items now show as first choice in dropdowns that offer different recipe variants

Easy and Hard game modes removed

Circuit Boards are now required to access High Tech Smelter

Empty Chainsaw research removed

Stone chunks now stack to 1000

Metal Ore becomes Iron Ore and Metal Ingots become Steel Ingots

Wooden panel added to blueprints

Added torches to workbench recipes

Removed Bandage

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that could cause sparks not to be shown when NPCs are welding in multiplayer

Fixed issue that could require two clicks to select a blueprint if the inputfield was activated prior

Fixed issue that could cause chests not to fill in setpieces

Fixed issue that would cause raiders to spawn directly on top of the colony most of the time instead of walking in from the edge of the screen

Fixed issue that could cause UI lockup when opening Chat while Blueprint menu is open

Fixed characters sometimes spawning with pants that clash with a full body suit

Fixed “Daybreak” message appearing twice on game start

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1c

Reworked Buddy dialog to be more consistent with original design brief; eliminated a few lines temporarily, corrected behavior of idle dialog

Additional fixes to Bandit Camp setpiece, addition of shacks, etc.

Fixed issue that prevented placing platforms in Multiplayer games

Fixed issue with several sounds in the title screen, including replaying the start sound when going back to main menu

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1b

Fixed issue that caused smelter to be unusable in multiplayer

Fixed issue that could cause the Debug Menu to get stuck open

Raiders now die permanently instead of being downed

Miscellaneous icon cleanup

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1a

Changes

Added Endgame setpiece which now generates somewhere on the surface of the planet – find it and solve its mysteries to reach our beautiful feedback form

Updated balance of pickaxes and drills; players now start with a crude pickaxe

Added a preview of the new control hints for E and the Primary/Secondary buttons for certain items and interactive objects

Added Barracks setpiece

Updated Bandit Camp setpiece to reduce generation issues; shacks now generate on either side to keep the NPCs inside

Added networking optimizations to greatly reduce the amount of data broadcast by the client and server to update player movement; immobile, idle players and NPCs will no longer create any network traffic

Blueprints for walls, ladders and other structures can now be placed freehand by holding the mouse button

Added various armors and helmets which are now craftable at the Armorer (some gated behind research)

Added a variety of clothes which can be crafted at the tailor bench

Buddy now spawns in multiplayer, but without per-player tutorial flags

Working and flipping from ladders is now allowed

Player can now climb onto a ledge from a ladder by simply holding Up + Left/Right

Stockpiles now show the label name set by the player when you hover with the mouse

Added Tall Grass to planting menu (now required for crafting several items)

Inventory is now its own menu opened with I

The Overview is now opened with O or F2

The Jobs UI is now opened with F3

The Debug Menu is now opened with F6

The Network Diagnostics are now opened with F7

Caves now generate near the surface

The research screen is now only accessible by activating a Research Bench

Updated appearance of health bar, hunger bar and ammo/reload bar to be grouped at the top left

Added construction flip sound

Title screen makes sound when you ‘press any key’

Added flip sound to blueprints and placeable objects

Added Tailor Bench sounds

Updated Blueprint Menu tabs

Reduced foliage generation in the plains biome a bit, increased grass density

Added two deactivated/under construction tabs to Overview menu: “Resources” and “Colonists”

Medkit is now crafted at the Tailor Bench

Updated setpiece icons in the minimap

Oil Lamp is now Oil Lantern

Resupply drops arrive in 1 minute instead of 3

Bugfixes

Fixed multiple issues with the command palette flow that could result in the incorrect tool being selected when clicking an icon

Fix various issues that could cause errors when attempting to resume a game from a save file

Fixed issue with server hanging if it’s not able to connect to the Iglooverse

Fixed drill not honoring material tiers

Fixed excessive network utilization on growing plants

Fixed a set of issues that could cause the host player to lag excessively while other players report being able to play normally

Fixed several hauling bugs which could result in hauled objects disappearing and construction jobs failing

Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to attempt to jump onto ladders and off ladders instead of simply climbing, often getting stuck

Fixed NPCs wandering or running over a gap with a ladder in it and falling down

Fixed NPCs not properly latching onto ladders to perform tasks

Fixed issue that would delete player’s inventory items when hitting “Give All” in the stockpile UI

Fixed accidental drift of camera offset when trailer mode is not active

Fixed players getting stuck hauling if they switched hotbar items while carrying an object or corpse

Fixed weapon aim sounds playing globally

Fixed issue that could cause construction orders to fail when trying to weld from a ladder

Fixed issue that could cause players to fall down when trying to weld from a ladder

Fixed hotbar not being hidden when Inventory menu is open

Fixed players being unable to drop a hauled corpse onto a facility where butchering is possible

Fixed the crafting dropdown tooltip showing mismatched recipe ingredients in the facility UI

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7i

Ladders are now cheaper to craft (1 wood = 4 wood ladders, 1 metal ingot = 8 metal ladders)

Good loot from deprecated lockboxes moved to metal chests on setpieces

Improved grid selection overlays and icons when setting mining, planting and other orders

Updated icon assets for several raw materials and ores

Fix for issue that could cause the tilling, planting or welding animations to get stuck in multiplayer

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7h

Several fixes for trailer controls; hiding additional UI elements that shouldn’t display

Fixed an issue with saving planting sites

Fixed an additional issue that could cause hanging when reconnecting or resuming a game

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7g

Changes

Updated UI graphics for various dialogs and hud elements

Crabclaw can now jump out of shallow pits

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that could cause players to be unable to join a multiplayer game after a few players have joined due to the universe file becoming too large

Fixed issue that could cause a hang when reloading a game due to setpiece serialization

Fixed issue that could cause unnecessary network traffic to balloon over time as the number of players and NPCs in the world increases

Fixed “Seconds to night” showing negative values in clock tooltip

Fixed rapidly repeating crafting sounds at toolbench and research bench

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7f

Added rotation control hint when a blueprint is being placed

Removed deprecated “Press TAB to see additional recipes” prompt

Fixed crash that could happen when performing certain actions like sliding while swinging a melee weapon like the pickaxe

Fixed partial generation of some surface setpieces

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7e

Changes

Known issue: Surface setpieces are being overhauled; in this build, “Basement Shelter” and “Bandit Camp” may generate partially or not at all on the map. “Satellite Tower” may have generation glitches, empty chests, etc.

Updated the appearance of various tiles

Bugfixes

Fixed hauled items being prioritized for storage in stockpiles with no filters set

Fixed stockpiles with fewer filters selected having lower priority

Swinging the pickaxe and using items while on ledges and ladders is now allowed again

Fixed various issues with Satellite Tower compound setpiece digging into mountains

Fixed various AI lockups related to planting sites

Tilling and planting now takes time and have visible animations

Various wall types have been added to the Structure tab

Improved reachability of construction sites for NPCs (still some issues with bringing hauled items to construction sites if the NPC has to stop on a ladder)

Campfire can be handcrafted again

Bandage is now craftable at the tailor bench

Moved several metal and stone walls/ladders/platform recipes to the workbench

Fixed placement preview sticking after canceling blueprints/planting selection with esc / right click

Various fixes to construction site building and range checking

Talk button flashes if character has more to say

Improved tooltips and buttons in crafting facilities to better show if handcrafting is impossible, and why

Fixed several issues that could cause an infinite black loading screen when connecting to a server or reloading a save

Drastically improved performance of having many mining/construction orders displayed on screen and dragging out large areas to mine

Plains will now generate more often than Canyon on the starter planet

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7d

Changes

Added Trailer Controls; enable by going into the Debug Menu (F7) and clicking the “Trailer Mode” button. Plug in a standard Xbox controller to control.

Updated command palette; all orders and selection modes are now combined and deploy vertically; build menu and inventory are always displayed

Appearance of many blocks updated (bricks, ladder, chain link fence, tethers, turrets, etc)

Made raids more regular, steadily growing and spaced out by 2-3 days with some randomness

Satellite towers now have functional loot chests and bandits

Increased damage on minigun and m60

Reduced bullet speed on most bullet weapons to add some drop off due to gravity

Added several armor items (Ceramic, Kevlar, Steel plated)

Updated manual butcher button in the butcher table; more streamlined, with tooltip

Spaceflight research reintroduced

Recipe list sorting in crafting panel updated

Solar panel and batteries are now placeable (functionality/UI still WIP)

Concrete wall blueprints can now be placed in the foreground/background using a toggle while placing

It’s now possible to flip blueprints with R

Improved performance of temperature effects/etc for torches and flame sources not close to the player

Bugfixes

Fixed tooltips not showing for handcraft when object is not craftable

Fixed issue that caused scrolling to constantly reset in the crafting UI

Fixed issue that caused crafting dropdowns to reset to the first choice after crafting

Fixed excessive glow on bullets

Fixed issue that caused certain items from the hotbar, like grenades and food items, to get accidentally used when pressing E to activate facilities

Fixed issue that could cause lockups for hauling orders

Fixed selection canceling with right click not deselecting the blueprint on blueprint menu

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7c

Changes

Host Game menu now has a functional file select menu

Hunger icons will no longer show unless the NPC is starving

Order buttons now get hidden after selecting an order type

Added oil lamp to blueprints

Oil lamp now generates a small amount of heat

Bugfixes

Fixed missing preview on oil lamp

Fixed hotkeys (Tab, K, L) not deploying the corresponding command palette submenus

Fixed TAB not appearing on command palette

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7b

Changes

Reworked the event director to provide new colonists and raids more consistently. Free agent NPCs will now be provided through random events near the colony until you reach a population of 8. Raids will grow steadily over time.

Debug menu now has a “Skip to Next Event” button which causes a time warp to the next scheduled event for the player’s faction. This works in MP and SP. Note that most objects in game will not react to timewarps; plants will not grow faster, NPCs will not grow hungrier, etc.

Turrets now have a manufacturing cost and show a preview upon placement

Turrets now have depletable ammo that must be replenished periodically

Turrets now pause to reload

“Host Game” menu now has a list of save folders to choose from [Not functional => To be fixed in Preview7c]

Containers no longer lose their contents when destroyed by weapons

Energy Pistol is now Laser Pistol

Glass now breaks instead of being mined when pickaxed

Cage light brightness reduced

Added setting to game start menu to disable starting tips

When placing blueprints for platforms, ladders, walls, the manufactured item is now required as a material; it will no longer be crafted from raw materials (wood/stone/metal) on the spot

Satellite tower updated; shacks added on either side, bandits now generate

Mouse wheel now scrolls in blueprint/planting menus

Stockpile category filters now sync over the network

Updated bullet graphics/materials

Updated graphics for flares, grenades, NPC alert icon, blueprint button

Grenades now have additional sounds (ticking, activating, impact)

Melee hits on flesh sound more stabby

Tailor bench now has a choice of outfits you can manufacture

Finding feathers now allows you to access Arctic Gear research

You can now Ctrl+Left Click a stack to automatically send it to another container on the same dialog (Note: This used to be bound to Ctrl+Right Click)

Several laser weapons now use new particle/trail systems

Made player’s “natural” lantern light slightly darker

The /settime debug command now takes you to noon on day 5 if you type /settime 4.5

Updated credits

Bugfixes

Fixed incorrect construction size on food packager

Fixed flares exploding

Fixed research unlock for battery and combat pistol

Fixed tutorial not advancing after talking to Buddy

Fixed certain work orders having a faint “RIP Buddy Statue” overlay on them

Fixed metal platform crafting recipe not working/icon not showing

Fixed issues that prevented selecting work bills in facility UI in multiplayer

Fixed issue with the butchering animation that would cause the pivot of held items to permanently change if the butcher is interrupted

Fixed issue that would cause a long performance hiccup after unpausing the game in single player

Fixed issue with Chunk Copier debug item that caused some block types to be lost when pasting

Fixed research complete sound and research animation not playing in multiplayer

Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7a

Changes

Added tutorial messages for the early game (Talk to buddy, issue orders, build stockpile, build facilities)

You can now Ctrl+Right Click a stack to automatically send it to another container on the same dialog

Generators now show a UI with info

Added an “Alarmed” state to NPCs if a hostile unit gets too close to them while they’re working; this will cause them to drop their haul and engage the enemy (or flee)

Mobs will now spawn underground once again

Mob spawns in chunks is now soft capped

You may now find underground caves with a “bat nest” that will release a horde of bats when approached

Pathing Improvement: When following a target/leader, NPCs will follow ladders and attempt to jump off of them

Added new UI panel to stockpiles to manage filters, priorities, locking

The order of fulfillment for hauling order is now: Construction orders, general work orders, stockpiles (by priority) and last, hauling of facility output to stockpiles

Oil Lantern recipe now requires ingots

Added Satellite Tower surface setpiece

Added fueled generators and powered radiators

Refinery is available to build once again

Shale stone chunks can now be mined to refine hydrocarbons

Powered high tech smelter is now available

Updated death countdown to show a beating heart icon above characters

Updated credits menu to be split into pages

NPCs will now haul fuel to fuel-burning generators

Added Chunk Copier tool that lets you select rectangular areas of the world and Copy/Paste with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V. You can also delete the selected area with the Delete key, and the layer (Foreground/Background/Both) can be selected with a button below the hotbar.

Updated the main parallax background

Removed category tabs from player handcrafting menu

Updated layout of chest UI

Added power connect/disconnect sounds and running generator sound

Added concrete to build menu as a buildable solid block

Changed placement rules for platform/stairs to be similar to blocks

Increased hydroponics potato growth timespan by 30% and dropped produced potatoes from10 to a range from 7 to 10

Reduced research skill from scientist from 10 to 3, reduced build skill from engineer from 5 to 3 (1 base on each for normal npcs)

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that caused errors when attempting to delete a saved game

Fixed issue that prevented adding materials/building with E while hauling something

Fixed issues with ghost previews for different types of objects (construction, normal placement, powered objects)

Fixed issue that caused combat AI to ignore the ‘out of range’ condition and keep pursuing far away targets

Fixed issues with explosions having banding and rings in their area of effect and adjusted block damage slightly (no support for tiers yet)

Fixed issue that caused long delays before a NPC would start hauling on some work orders

Various sound fixes (butchering, medical item use, electrical connections, automatic weapons…)

Fixed medium generator to not be unlit

Removal of ability to open debris/rubble chest types. (Destroy its BlockEntity to get the loot)

Bugfix to scale firearm reticle software cursors with the selected pre-defined screen resolutions from the Options Menu

Fixed errors that throw when using buttons in the File Rename menu

