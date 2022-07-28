Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha-Preview7a to

Welcome Pioneers! Enjoy a hefty dose of update news.
Big things are happening and we hope you enjoy all these updates in the current demo version
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC5
Changes
- Movement keys can now be rebound in the Options
- Flying Creature replaced with an evil wasp thingy
- Characters now spawn with male or female hairstyles that match their male or female torso if applicable
- RPG is now unlocked with Heavy Ordnance
- Laser Repeater and Charge Rifle are now unlocked with Laser Tech
- Added cotton pants to possible spawn equipment
- Updated title screen graphics
Bugfixes
- (Server-side fix to known issue from RC4) Fixed issue that caused Farworld Pioneers Demo to complain about a missing executable
- Fixed issue that made it impossible to click buttons in the main menu after clicking Save & Quit
- Fixed hunger sounds continuing to play while game is paused
- Fixed issue that would cause excessive sounds and repeated actions when placing blocks on the background from the Blueprint menu
- Fix Aviator Jacket blocking pants slot
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC4
Changes
- Executable is now fully rebranded to Farworld Pioneers, including window title, new icon, etc.
- Attempting to equip a full body suit will now unequip conflicting equipment instead of requiring you to remove it before placing
- Updated igloosoft animation and game logo in title screen
- Updated appearance of Crabclaw again
- Further updates to parallax BG
- Reduced collected item notification time
- Doors will no longer auto-flip
- Construction time of blueprints reduced across the board; especially walls
- Crafting time of blocks reduced
- Research window goes back to project overview after starting a new research
Bugfixes
- Fixed further instances of the endgame setpiece not fully generating
- Fixed control hints still showing when UI is turned off in trailer controls
- Fixed turret disappearing after being picked up
- Fixed Butcher Table not being considered a butchering area by NPCs
- Control hints and tutorial hints are now hidden when player is dead
- Fixed players spawning with overpowered equipment such as Power Armor
- Fixed NPCs getting stuck holding their melee weapon above their head when revived, plus other cases where the swinging animation would flicker
- Fixed issue that would cause the knife collider to remain active after swinging
- Fixed message “Automated working at station” on Smelter to say “Facility running”
- Fixed players on ladders always automatically reverting their facing position when you let go of a direction
- Fixed issue that would cause large swaths of the natural scenery to be branded as Colony territory after reloading
- Fixed raiders occasionally spawning underground
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC3
Changes
- Updated title screen logo to Farworld Pioneers – farewell, Outworlder.
- Underground facility updated/expanded
- Added newsletter link on title screen
- Updated power armor asset
- Shell creature no longer requires fire or explosions to kill
- Spaceflight removed from research
- Crabclaw now drops essential item Acid Crystals
- Updated appearance of Crabclaw
- Updated icons and descriptions for various research items
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that would cause mysteries and research not to complete properly
- Fixed issue with parallax background being covered by opaque purple fog color
- Fixed issue that would cause raiders not to attack after reaching the colony
- Fixed issue that would cause raiders not to be interrupted by incoming hostiles while performing certain actions
- Fixed hang that could happen when the raid phase changes
- Further reduce occurrences of raiders spawning on top of the colony when no suitable position is found
- Fixed issue that would cause an incorrect tool icon to be shown when dragging the mouse
- Fixed issue that would highlight an order button when clicked but cause the selected tool not to activate
- Fixed an issue that would cause reloading to sometimes consume more bullets than expected, depending on the number of client players watching you reload
- Fixed an issue that could cause clicks to go through command palette buttons if the deploy animation gets interrupted
- Fixed instances of setpieces not generating but still showing a minimap marker
- Fixed Power Conduit being placeable on background layer
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC2
Changes
- Updated armor research lines and added Plastic and Carbon Fiber research
- Added Power Armor
- The /completeresearch command without arguments now completes the currently active research item
- Carbon no longer requires C4 to craft
- Animal hide removed from several armor recipes
- Survival knife is now made from 1 steel ingot
- Power conduits no longer generate light
- Adjusted cave generation to avoid punching holes through the endgame setpiece
- Removed Daybreak/nightfall notifications
Bugfixes
- Fixed endgame setpiece blocks such as doors and scrap having incorrect dimensions
- Fixed palette buttons staying highlighted in white after closing the inventory
- Fixed exception in satellite tower setpiece generation
- Fixed issue that could lock up the command palette if the Blueprint menu is toggled with L while placing a blueprint
- Fixed wood and metal table blueprints having incorrect dimensions
- Fixed wood wall blueprint accepting wood logs as material instead of wood wall
- Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to get stuck in a loop running between blueprints due to a distance check error
- Fixed issue with stockpile filtering that would result in food items getting miscategorized
- Fixed issue that caused selection mode not to kick in after closing the Blueprint or Planting menu
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC1
Changes
- Updated tutorial to better reflect buddy dialog and recent changes to control scheme
- Updated logic of raid generation to eliminate instances of raids not generating when scheduled
- Updated layout of static control hints
- Improved logic of planting and welding to avoid graphical issues with characters stuck animating or holding a glitched tool
- Endgame setpiece now has ambience audio
- Moved hud elements within title safe area
- Added remainder of control hints (medkits, food, block placement, blueprints, planting, throw hotkey)
- Greatly reduce performance impact of having many planting orders by implementing timeouts
- Raids no longer spawn on Day 1
- Reorganized categories for some objects (ingots => mineral, stone chunks => building)
- Wood items now show as first choice in dropdowns that offer different recipe variants
- Easy and Hard game modes removed
- Circuit Boards are now required to access High Tech Smelter
- Empty Chainsaw research removed
- Stone chunks now stack to 1000
- Metal Ore becomes Iron Ore and Metal Ingots become Steel Ingots
- Wooden panel added to blueprints
- Added torches to workbench recipes
- Removed Bandage
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that could cause sparks not to be shown when NPCs are welding in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that could require two clicks to select a blueprint if the inputfield was activated prior
- Fixed issue that could cause chests not to fill in setpieces
- Fixed issue that would cause raiders to spawn directly on top of the colony most of the time instead of walking in from the edge of the screen
- Fixed issue that could cause UI lockup when opening Chat while Blueprint menu is open
- Fixed characters sometimes spawning with pants that clash with a full body suit
- Fixed “Daybreak” message appearing twice on game start
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1c
- Reworked Buddy dialog to be more consistent with original design brief; eliminated a few lines temporarily, corrected behavior of idle dialog
- Additional fixes to Bandit Camp setpiece, addition of shacks, etc.
- Fixed issue that prevented placing platforms in Multiplayer games
- Fixed issue with several sounds in the title screen, including replaying the start sound when going back to main menu
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1b
- Fixed issue that caused smelter to be unusable in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that could cause the Debug Menu to get stuck open
- Raiders now die permanently instead of being downed
- Miscellaneous icon cleanup
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-Preview1a
Changes
- Added Endgame setpiece which now generates somewhere on the surface of the planet – find it and solve its mysteries to reach our beautiful feedback form
- Updated balance of pickaxes and drills; players now start with a crude pickaxe
- Added a preview of the new control hints for E and the Primary/Secondary buttons for certain items and interactive objects
- Added Barracks setpiece
- Updated Bandit Camp setpiece to reduce generation issues; shacks now generate on either side to keep the NPCs inside
- Added networking optimizations to greatly reduce the amount of data broadcast by the client and server to update player movement; immobile, idle players and NPCs will no longer create any network traffic
- Blueprints for walls, ladders and other structures can now be placed freehand by holding the mouse button
- Added various armors and helmets which are now craftable at the Armorer (some gated behind research)
- Added a variety of clothes which can be crafted at the tailor bench
- Buddy now spawns in multiplayer, but without per-player tutorial flags
- Working and flipping from ladders is now allowed
- Player can now climb onto a ledge from a ladder by simply holding Up + Left/Right
- Stockpiles now show the label name set by the player when you hover with the mouse
- Added Tall Grass to planting menu (now required for crafting several items)
- Inventory is now its own menu opened with I
- The Overview is now opened with O or F2
- The Jobs UI is now opened with F3
- The Debug Menu is now opened with F6
- The Network Diagnostics are now opened with F7
- Caves now generate near the surface
- The research screen is now only accessible by activating a Research Bench
- Updated appearance of health bar, hunger bar and ammo/reload bar to be grouped at the top left
- Added construction flip sound
- Title screen makes sound when you ‘press any key’
- Added flip sound to blueprints and placeable objects
- Added Tailor Bench sounds
- Updated Blueprint Menu tabs
- Reduced foliage generation in the plains biome a bit, increased grass density
- Added two deactivated/under construction tabs to Overview menu: “Resources” and “Colonists”
- Medkit is now crafted at the Tailor Bench
- Updated setpiece icons in the minimap
- Oil Lamp is now Oil Lantern
- Resupply drops arrive in 1 minute instead of 3
Bugfixes
- Fixed multiple issues with the command palette flow that could result in the incorrect tool being selected when clicking an icon
- Fix various issues that could cause errors when attempting to resume a game from a save file
- Fixed issue with server hanging if it’s not able to connect to the Iglooverse
- Fixed drill not honoring material tiers
- Fixed excessive network utilization on growing plants
- Fixed a set of issues that could cause the host player to lag excessively while other players report being able to play normally
- Fixed several hauling bugs which could result in hauled objects disappearing and construction jobs failing
- Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to attempt to jump onto ladders and off ladders instead of simply climbing, often getting stuck
- Fixed NPCs wandering or running over a gap with a ladder in it and falling down
- Fixed NPCs not properly latching onto ladders to perform tasks
- Fixed issue that would delete player’s inventory items when hitting “Give All” in the stockpile UI
- Fixed accidental drift of camera offset when trailer mode is not active
- Fixed players getting stuck hauling if they switched hotbar items while carrying an object or corpse
- Fixed weapon aim sounds playing globally
- Fixed issue that could cause construction orders to fail when trying to weld from a ladder
- Fixed issue that could cause players to fall down when trying to weld from a ladder
- Fixed hotbar not being hidden when Inventory menu is open
- Fixed players being unable to drop a hauled corpse onto a facility where butchering is possible
- Fixed the crafting dropdown tooltip showing mismatched recipe ingredients in the facility UI
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7i
- Ladders are now cheaper to craft (1 wood = 4 wood ladders, 1 metal ingot = 8 metal ladders)
- Good loot from deprecated lockboxes moved to metal chests on setpieces
- Improved grid selection overlays and icons when setting mining, planting and other orders
- Updated icon assets for several raw materials and ores
- Fix for issue that could cause the tilling, planting or welding animations to get stuck in multiplayer
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7h
- Several fixes for trailer controls; hiding additional UI elements that shouldn’t display
- Fixed an issue with saving planting sites
- Fixed an additional issue that could cause hanging when reconnecting or resuming a game
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7g
Changes
- Updated UI graphics for various dialogs and hud elements
- Crabclaw can now jump out of shallow pits
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that could cause players to be unable to join a multiplayer game after a few players have joined due to the universe file becoming too large
- Fixed issue that could cause a hang when reloading a game due to setpiece serialization
- Fixed issue that could cause unnecessary network traffic to balloon over time as the number of players and NPCs in the world increases
- Fixed “Seconds to night” showing negative values in clock tooltip
- Fixed rapidly repeating crafting sounds at toolbench and research bench
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7f
- Added rotation control hint when a blueprint is being placed
- Removed deprecated “Press TAB to see additional recipes” prompt
- Fixed crash that could happen when performing certain actions like sliding while swinging a melee weapon like the pickaxe
- Fixed partial generation of some surface setpieces
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7e
Changes
- Known issue: Surface setpieces are being overhauled; in this build, “Basement Shelter” and “Bandit Camp” may generate partially or not at all on the map. “Satellite Tower” may have generation glitches, empty chests, etc.
- Updated the appearance of various tiles
Bugfixes
- Fixed hauled items being prioritized for storage in stockpiles with no filters set
- Fixed stockpiles with fewer filters selected having lower priority
- Swinging the pickaxe and using items while on ledges and ladders is now allowed again
- Fixed various issues with Satellite Tower compound setpiece digging into mountains
- Fixed various AI lockups related to planting sites
- Tilling and planting now takes time and have visible animations
- Various wall types have been added to the Structure tab
- Improved reachability of construction sites for NPCs (still some issues with bringing hauled items to construction sites if the NPC has to stop on a ladder)
- Campfire can be handcrafted again
- Bandage is now craftable at the tailor bench
- Moved several metal and stone walls/ladders/platform recipes to the workbench
- Fixed placement preview sticking after canceling blueprints/planting selection with esc / right click
- Various fixes to construction site building and range checking
- Talk button flashes if character has more to say
- Improved tooltips and buttons in crafting facilities to better show if handcrafting is impossible, and why
- Fixed several issues that could cause an infinite black loading screen when connecting to a server or reloading a save
- Drastically improved performance of having many mining/construction orders displayed on screen and dragging out large areas to mine
- Plains will now generate more often than Canyon on the starter planet
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7d
Changes
- Added Trailer Controls; enable by going into the Debug Menu (F7) and clicking the “Trailer Mode” button. Plug in a standard Xbox controller to control.
- Updated command palette; all orders and selection modes are now combined and deploy vertically; build menu and inventory are always displayed
- Appearance of many blocks updated (bricks, ladder, chain link fence, tethers, turrets, etc)
- Made raids more regular, steadily growing and spaced out by 2-3 days with some randomness
- Satellite towers now have functional loot chests and bandits
- Increased damage on minigun and m60
- Reduced bullet speed on most bullet weapons to add some drop off due to gravity
- Added several armor items (Ceramic, Kevlar, Steel plated)
- Updated manual butcher button in the butcher table; more streamlined, with tooltip
- Spaceflight research reintroduced
- Recipe list sorting in crafting panel updated
- Solar panel and batteries are now placeable (functionality/UI still WIP)
- Concrete wall blueprints can now be placed in the foreground/background using a toggle while placing
- It’s now possible to flip blueprints with R
- Improved performance of temperature effects/etc for torches and flame sources not close to the player
Bugfixes
- Fixed tooltips not showing for handcraft when object is not craftable
- Fixed issue that caused scrolling to constantly reset in the crafting UI
- Fixed issue that caused crafting dropdowns to reset to the first choice after crafting
- Fixed excessive glow on bullets
- Fixed issue that caused certain items from the hotbar, like grenades and food items, to get accidentally used when pressing E to activate facilities
- Fixed issue that could cause lockups for hauling orders
- Fixed selection canceling with right click not deselecting the blueprint on blueprint menu
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7c
Changes
- Host Game menu now has a functional file select menu
- Hunger icons will no longer show unless the NPC is starving
- Order buttons now get hidden after selecting an order type
- Added oil lamp to blueprints
- Oil lamp now generates a small amount of heat
Bugfixes
- Fixed missing preview on oil lamp
- Fixed hotkeys (Tab, K, L) not deploying the corresponding command palette submenus
- Fixed TAB not appearing on command palette
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7b
Changes
- Reworked the event director to provide new colonists and raids more consistently. Free agent NPCs will now be provided through random events near the colony until you reach a population of 8. Raids will grow steadily over time.
- Debug menu now has a “Skip to Next Event” button which causes a time warp to the next scheduled event for the player’s faction. This works in MP and SP. Note that most objects in game will not react to timewarps; plants will not grow faster, NPCs will not grow hungrier, etc.
- Turrets now have a manufacturing cost and show a preview upon placement
- Turrets now have depletable ammo that must be replenished periodically
- Turrets now pause to reload
- “Host Game” menu now has a list of save folders to choose from [Not functional => To be fixed in Preview7c]
- Containers no longer lose their contents when destroyed by weapons
- Energy Pistol is now Laser Pistol
- Glass now breaks instead of being mined when pickaxed
- Cage light brightness reduced
- Added setting to game start menu to disable starting tips
- When placing blueprints for platforms, ladders, walls, the manufactured item is now required as a material; it will no longer be crafted from raw materials (wood/stone/metal) on the spot
- Satellite tower updated; shacks added on either side, bandits now generate
- Mouse wheel now scrolls in blueprint/planting menus
- Stockpile category filters now sync over the network
- Updated bullet graphics/materials
- Updated graphics for flares, grenades, NPC alert icon, blueprint button
- Grenades now have additional sounds (ticking, activating, impact)
- Melee hits on flesh sound more stabby
- Tailor bench now has a choice of outfits you can manufacture
- Finding feathers now allows you to access Arctic Gear research
- You can now Ctrl+Left Click a stack to automatically send it to another container on the same dialog (Note: This used to be bound to Ctrl+Right Click)
- Several laser weapons now use new particle/trail systems
- Made player’s “natural” lantern light slightly darker
- The /settime debug command now takes you to noon on day 5 if you type /settime 4.5
- Updated credits
Bugfixes
- Fixed incorrect construction size on food packager
- Fixed flares exploding
- Fixed research unlock for battery and combat pistol
- Fixed tutorial not advancing after talking to Buddy
- Fixed certain work orders having a faint “RIP Buddy Statue” overlay on them
- Fixed metal platform crafting recipe not working/icon not showing
- Fixed issues that prevented selecting work bills in facility UI in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with the butchering animation that would cause the pivot of held items to permanently change if the butcher is interrupted
- Fixed issue that would cause a long performance hiccup after unpausing the game in single player
- Fixed issue with Chunk Copier debug item that caused some block types to be lost when pasting
- Fixed research complete sound and research animation not playing in multiplayer
Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha3-Preview7a
Changes
- Added tutorial messages for the early game (Talk to buddy, issue orders, build stockpile, build facilities)
- You can now Ctrl+Right Click a stack to automatically send it to another container on the same dialog
- Generators now show a UI with info
- Added an “Alarmed” state to NPCs if a hostile unit gets too close to them while they’re working; this will cause them to drop their haul and engage the enemy (or flee)
- Mobs will now spawn underground once again
- Mob spawns in chunks is now soft capped
- You may now find underground caves with a “bat nest” that will release a horde of bats when approached
- Pathing Improvement: When following a target/leader, NPCs will follow ladders and attempt to jump off of them
- Added new UI panel to stockpiles to manage filters, priorities, locking
- The order of fulfillment for hauling order is now: Construction orders, general work orders, stockpiles (by priority) and last, hauling of facility output to stockpiles
- Oil Lantern recipe now requires ingots
- Added Satellite Tower surface setpiece
- Added fueled generators and powered radiators
- Refinery is available to build once again
- Shale stone chunks can now be mined to refine hydrocarbons
- Powered high tech smelter is now available
- Updated death countdown to show a beating heart icon above characters
- Updated credits menu to be split into pages
- NPCs will now haul fuel to fuel-burning generators
- Added Chunk Copier tool that lets you select rectangular areas of the world and Copy/Paste with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V. You can also delete the selected area with the Delete key, and the layer (Foreground/Background/Both) can be selected with a button below the hotbar.
- Updated the main parallax background
- Removed category tabs from player handcrafting menu
- Updated layout of chest UI
- Added power connect/disconnect sounds and running generator sound
- Added concrete to build menu as a buildable solid block
- Changed placement rules for platform/stairs to be similar to blocks
- Increased hydroponics potato growth timespan by 30% and dropped produced potatoes from10 to a range from 7 to 10
- Reduced research skill from scientist from 10 to 3, reduced build skill from engineer from 5 to 3 (1 base on each for normal npcs)
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue that caused errors when attempting to delete a saved game
- Fixed issue that prevented adding materials/building with E while hauling something
- Fixed issues with ghost previews for different types of objects (construction, normal placement, powered objects)
- Fixed issue that caused combat AI to ignore the ‘out of range’ condition and keep pursuing far away targets
- Fixed issues with explosions having banding and rings in their area of effect and adjusted block damage slightly (no support for tiers yet)
- Fixed issue that caused long delays before a NPC would start hauling on some work orders
- Various sound fixes (butchering, medical item use, electrical connections, automatic weapons…)
- Fixed medium generator to not be unlit
- Removal of ability to open debris/rubble chest types. (Destroy its BlockEntity to get the loot)
- Bugfix to scale firearm reticle software cursors with the selected pre-defined screen resolutions from the Options Menu
- Fixed errors that throw when using buttons in the File Rename menu
