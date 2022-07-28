Update 0.8.2.5 - Updated poison, new cards, new memory and achievements!

Based on players feedback, we reworked how poison works. It now deals damage based on how many charges it has but only up to 5.

We also added some new cards, most notably antidote, to be able to quickly shake off all the poison charges! There are 2 more new cards to be found which we will leave as a surprise..

We also rebalanced the game a bit based on the feedback. Some cards are now more expensive and some don't do as much damage, example being Quick Reflexes which used to do 15 damage to everyone, now it does 15 dmg to all enemies and only 5 to the player.

We also added achievements for all the memories so that you can easily see how much content have you seen from the game. Be aware that memories and achievements will be added!

Last but not least - there is a new memory, revealing a bit from Lux's past.

Hope you will like the update and as always, ANY feedback is very valuable and welcome on our Discord.