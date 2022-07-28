Character Unlock Adjustments

Fixed not being unable to unlock Paper Jadon and Robot Jadon

Overhauled how character progression works. You need to beat at least chapter 1 as Jadon to play as any DLC character, and to play as characters in unlocked chapters you have to beat all previous chapters as them.

For example, if you'd beaten chapter 1 as Jadon you'd originally be able to play chapter 2 as Madrillda, Casey, or Giga immediately. After this update, you'll have to play chapter 1 as them first. This is to prevent being able to rapidly unlock characters like Robot Jadon or the planned fourth story character by immediately playing the last chapter as the newest story character, and to preserve the story for the DLC characters.