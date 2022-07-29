 Skip to content

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 29 July 2022

Heavenly Acres is now RELEASED with a 10% Launch Sale!

29 July 2022

You can now enter the world of Heavenly Acres!
Go farm crops, harvest materials, collect & grow up to 200 unique monsters!
Hundreds of battles. Over 10 unique elemental dungeons!
10 elemental caves to farm monsters and break into. Find splendid treasure.
Don't forget! You can romance the other misfits in the game!

All this and more, awaits you!

P.S. If you have any questions, technical difficulties, please join the discord or let me know in the discussions! Thanks!
https://discord.gg/GSbbrjyAFu

  • Stapleton

