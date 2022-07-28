Hello everyone, this is small update that fixes some bugs in some of the puzzles that made them easier to solve with little tricks :)
Cheers.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone, this is small update that fixes some bugs in some of the puzzles that made them easier to solve with little tricks :)
Cheers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update