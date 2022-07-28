 Skip to content

Fira update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3 · Build 9211086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is small update that fixes some bugs in some of the puzzles that made them easier to solve with little tricks :)

Cheers.

