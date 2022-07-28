v1.08.5 Update

Hello Admirals,

We have repaired a major problem that caused lag and crashes, especially in the campaign. Furthermore, we offer fixes and improvements that you recently requested. Please take a look at the changelog.

v1.08.5 Hotfix

FIXES

Repaired the memory leak issue: The memory consumption increased while you held a part and hovered on the mount. When you spent a lot of time designing ships by hand, this memory leak could accumulate to very high values, affecting game performance and even crashing the game.

The memory consumption increased while you held a part and hovered on the mount. When you spent a lot of time designing ships by hand, this memory leak could accumulate to very high values, affecting game performance and even crashing the game. Repaired problems of the auto-design which could cause too long campaign turns when building ships.

Fixed issue of the not updated flag for ships you gained with war reparations.

Fixed problem of no dissipation for the income loss due to sunk transports, causing incurable financial collapse, especially to the AI.

Fixed problem that caused ships in a formation to not avoid other obstacles and prefer to move straight.

Fixed bug that prevented adding armor in some 5-inch barbettes.

Fixed bug that highlighted all the ship cards when entering the ship design interface.

Fixed bug that could cause torpedoes or guns to be fired on the opposite side of the ship, when the target was too near.

BALANCES/IMPROVEMENTS

Improved Refit mechanics and UI so now you can copy a refit to create a new design. Additionally, more information is given in the “Refit” button on why some ships can or cannot be refitted.

Improved penetration mechanics so that the shell terminal velocity is more accurately affecting the penetration and angle of hit.

Improved ship physics and their motion at sea.

Reduced the weight of Radio/Hydrophone/Sonar and increased their cost respectively.

Increased the cost of Radar.

AI targeting fine tuning.

Shell dispersion improvements.

Slight adjustment to citadel weight modifiers.

Armor weight adjustments to rise exponentially and prevent the creation of unrealistic ships with too much unnatural armor for the size of the ship.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team