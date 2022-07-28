 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 28 July 2022

v1.08.5 Update

Build 9211078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,

We have repaired a major problem that caused lag and crashes, especially in the campaign. Furthermore, we offer fixes and improvements that you recently requested. Please take a look at the changelog.

v1.08.5 Hotfix

FIXES

  • Repaired the memory leak issue: The memory consumption increased while you held a part and hovered on the mount. When you spent a lot of time designing ships by hand, this memory leak could accumulate to very high values, affecting game performance and even crashing the game.
  • Repaired problems of the auto-design which could cause too long campaign turns when building ships.
  • Fixed issue of the not updated flag for ships you gained with war reparations.
  • Fixed problem of no dissipation for the income loss due to sunk transports, causing incurable financial collapse, especially to the AI.
  • Fixed problem that caused ships in a formation to not avoid other obstacles and prefer to move straight.
  • Fixed bug that prevented adding armor in some 5-inch barbettes.
  • Fixed bug that highlighted all the ship cards when entering the ship design interface.
  • Fixed bug that could cause torpedoes or guns to be fired on the opposite side of the ship, when the target was too near.

BALANCES/IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved Refit mechanics and UI so now you can copy a refit to create a new design. Additionally, more information is given in the “Refit” button on why some ships can or cannot be refitted.
  • Improved penetration mechanics so that the shell terminal velocity is more accurately affecting the penetration and angle of hit.
  • Improved ship physics and their motion at sea.
  • Reduced the weight of Radio/Hydrophone/Sonar and increased their cost respectively.
  • Increased the cost of Radar.
  • AI targeting fine tuning.
  • Shell dispersion improvements.
  • Slight adjustment to citadel weight modifiers.
  • Armor weight adjustments to rise exponentially and prevent the creation of unrealistic ships with too much unnatural armor for the size of the ship.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
