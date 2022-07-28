v1.08.5 Update

Hello Admirals,
We have repaired a major problem that caused lag and crashes, especially in the campaign. Furthermore, we offer fixes and improvements that you recently requested. Please take a look at the changelog.
v1.08.5 Hotfix
FIXES
- Repaired the memory leak issue: The memory consumption increased while you held a part and hovered on the mount. When you spent a lot of time designing ships by hand, this memory leak could accumulate to very high values, affecting game performance and even crashing the game.
- Repaired problems of the auto-design which could cause too long campaign turns when building ships.
- Fixed issue of the not updated flag for ships you gained with war reparations.
- Fixed problem of no dissipation for the income loss due to sunk transports, causing incurable financial collapse, especially to the AI.
- Fixed problem that caused ships in a formation to not avoid other obstacles and prefer to move straight.
- Fixed bug that prevented adding armor in some 5-inch barbettes.
- Fixed bug that highlighted all the ship cards when entering the ship design interface.
- Fixed bug that could cause torpedoes or guns to be fired on the opposite side of the ship, when the target was too near.
BALANCES/IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved Refit mechanics and UI so now you can copy a refit to create a new design. Additionally, more information is given in the “Refit” button on why some ships can or cannot be refitted.
- Improved penetration mechanics so that the shell terminal velocity is more accurately affecting the penetration and angle of hit.
- Improved ship physics and their motion at sea.
- Reduced the weight of Radio/Hydrophone/Sonar and increased their cost respectively.
- Increased the cost of Radar.
- AI targeting fine tuning.
- Shell dispersion improvements.
- Slight adjustment to citadel weight modifiers.
- Armor weight adjustments to rise exponentially and prevent the creation of unrealistic ships with too much unnatural armor for the size of the ship.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
