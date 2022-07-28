Touhou Adventure 5.00

It has been a long time since I've been doing this, it took me a lot of time, effort, tries
but at the end I feel satisfied with that, I may change the fight system later on, by just tweaking some options, I also reworked the fishing system, I found it useless before, and wanted something more arcade
here have a list of changes and additions :
Added :
- Transitions between scenes, no more stinky and weird loading times ! they also come with useful tips
- A score screen ! display your scores, time, it has no use, but it will be used on future updates !
- an XP system, same as the score screen, useless, but it will be later on
- you can now sell stuff at merchants
- Keine now offers you a small tutorial, and you can fight her !
Changed :
- The fight system is now different, before, enemies were fixed, and loaded during these long scenes that connects important parts, now, you have a chance to encounter a fight, and, you'll fight more vicious enemies, that moves, it displays the score screen if you die, finish the fight.
- the fishing system now display a bar, you need to get your cursor in between the green area, to be able to catch a fish, other than that, it's the same, cast your fishing rod into a big enough water source, and it will trigger that mini game
- the font has been changed to a more pixel style
Removed :
-Keine no longer give you a quest to see Reimu, I will change that for a future update, adding more lore elements
