Touhou Adventure update for 28 July 2022

Touhou Adventure 5.00

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It has been a long time since I've been doing this, it took me a lot of time, effort, tries

but at the end I feel satisfied with that, I may change the fight system later on, by just tweaking some options, I also reworked the fishing system, I found it useless before, and wanted something more arcade

here have a list of changes and additions :

Added :

  • Transitions between scenes, no more stinky and weird loading times ! they also come with useful tips
  • A score screen ! display your scores, time, it has no use, but it will be used on future updates !
  • an XP system, same as the score screen, useless, but it will be later on
  • you can now sell stuff at merchants
  • Keine now offers you a small tutorial, and you can fight her !
    Changed :
  • The fight system is now different, before, enemies were fixed, and loaded during these long scenes that connects important parts, now, you have a chance to encounter a fight, and, you'll fight more vicious enemies, that moves, it displays the score screen if you die, finish the fight.
  • the fishing system now display a bar, you need to get your cursor in between the green area, to be able to catch a fish, other than that, it's the same, cast your fishing rod into a big enough water source, and it will trigger that mini game
  • the font has been changed to a more pixel style
    Removed :
    -Keine no longer give you a quest to see Reimu, I will change that for a future update, adding more lore elements

