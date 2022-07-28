Bugs:
Fixed a crash that occurred if you triggered the resistance tutorial at the same time you killed the last enemy.
Fixed an alignment issue with a new hairstyle
Fixed a crash caused by uploading a new mod.
Fixed a black screen error in the cave/jungle dungeons.
Fixed a crash caused when old settings files first loaded the new random name file.
Monster Girl Manager update for 28 July 2022
v0.62 Patch Notes
Bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update