Monster Girl Manager update for 28 July 2022

v0.62 Patch Notes

28 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:
Fixed a crash that occurred if you triggered the resistance tutorial at the same time you killed the last enemy.
Fixed an alignment issue with a new hairstyle
Fixed a crash caused by uploading a new mod.
Fixed a black screen error in the cave/jungle dungeons.
Fixed a crash caused when old settings files first loaded the new random name file.

