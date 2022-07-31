The "End Of Early Access" Update Is Here!

It's time to celebreate, everyone! The "End of Early Access" update for Snow Scout is here! We had set the goal of having Early Access done by July 31st, which is today - and accordingly, we are releasing another big update, internally known as Build 71.

With this build, we are wrapping up the last bits of player feedback from our Early Access phase and the amount of polished little tidbits is basically too big to mention everything. However, a major overhaul of the save system is part of this update, and this version will now be incompatible with older saves. If you still want to wrap up a game still in progress, you can do so by activating the beta for Snow Scout in Steam. Or, you could also simply start a new game - we promise it will be worth it with all the improvements!

A little snag for us is that when drawing up our grand plans, we forgot to look up what day the 31st of July actually is, and as you probably know by now, it is a Sunday. Not a really good day for a game launch! Accordingly, we'll move the official end of Early Access to August 9th. In case you already have the game and like it, it would be greatly appreciated if you could help us spread the word! And if you don't have it yet, now would be a great time to buy it - because once Early Access officially ends, the price of the game will go up to 29.99!

Once again, huge thanks go out to everyone who contributed during the game's Early Access phase. But it's never too late to send new ideas our way, or report any bugs we may still have overlooked.

Ski on everyone,

The Tunermaxx Team.