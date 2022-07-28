Mid week update

changelog :

-Lot of optimizations on the netcode side. It should decrease lags on peak times. Still more to do in that area, but that will be next time.

-Stage 2 of solving the “Please Wait” bug.

-Stage 2 of solving the “Can’t choose the team” bug.

-Some changes in options in the menu. Removed advanced options

-Added 2 new options :

Vehicle Camera toggle :

If it’s off then the old way is used. If it’s on, then you can lock the camera view while driving the vehicle. To turn on the fixed camera view flick your thumbstick up. To turn it off, flick up again. To turn on a 3rd person view, flick your thumbstick down. To turn it off and go back to free cam view, flick down again. Compass on right hand. You can turn it on/off in main menu options

Thank you for playing WarDust!