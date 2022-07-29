The Big Unfinished Summer Update Part 2. Baby's room 100%

Hello babies, daddies and dirty diapers
Part two of The Summer Update has been released!
The second part of our bigger summer update has just been released 🎉. Try-out the fully equipped Baby's Room, including sniffalicious Baby Powder and Dirty Diapers. Make your own band with a handful of new instruments and a stage to perform on, and take a well deserved break as Daddy with the new A.A.E.D.
Read the full Patch notes here:
Baby Room Updates
New Items
- A.A.E.D - This highly advanced piece of medical equipment attaches to a baby and can restart their heart if possible.
- Dirty Diapers - An effective weapon, or a nasty snack!
- Baby Powder - Do not inhale!
- Baby Gate - Lock baby within a complex shape based puzzle!
New Instruments!
-
Baby Drums
-
Baby Guitar
-
Xylophone
-
New Decor! Wow!
-
We also downsized the babyroom. The was a complicated remodel but we think
it actually helps make the area feel larger.
- Added sound to the Paper Shredder Interactions
- Fixed a bug that caused UI background quality to lower when changing texture
settings
Changed files in this update