The Big Unfinished Summer Update Part 2. Baby's room 100%

Hello babies, daddies and dirty diapers

The second part of our bigger summer update has just been released 🎉. Try-out the fully equipped Baby's Room, including sniffalicious Baby Powder and Dirty Diapers. Make your own band with a handful of new instruments and a stage to perform on, and take a well deserved break as Daddy with the new A.A.E.D.

Watch the trailer here:



Read the full Patch notes here:

New Items

A.A.E.D - This highly advanced piece of medical equipment attaches to a baby and can restart their heart if possible.

Dirty Diapers - An effective weapon, or a nasty snack!

Baby Powder - Do not inhale!

Baby Gate - Lock baby within a complex shape based puzzle!

New Instruments!

Baby Drums

Baby Guitar

Xylophone

New Decor! Wow!

We also downsized the babyroom. The was a complicated remodel but we think

it actually helps make the area feel larger.

Added sound to the Paper Shredder Interactions