 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 29 July 2022

The Big Unfinished Summer Update Part 2. Baby's room 100%

Share · View all patches · Build 9210907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and dirty diapers

Part two of The Summer Update has been released!

The second part of our bigger summer update has just been released 🎉. Try-out the fully equipped Baby's Room, including sniffalicious Baby Powder and Dirty Diapers. Make your own band with a handful of new instruments and a stage to perform on, and take a well deserved break as Daddy with the new A.A.E.D.

Watch the trailer here:

Read the full Patch notes here:

Baby Room Updates

New Items

  • A.A.E.D - This highly advanced piece of medical equipment attaches to a baby and can restart their heart if possible.
  • Dirty Diapers - An effective weapon, or a nasty snack!
  • Baby Powder - Do not inhale!
  • Baby Gate - Lock baby within a complex shape based puzzle!

New Instruments!

  • Baby Drums

  • Baby Guitar

  • Xylophone

  • New Decor! Wow!

  • We also downsized the babyroom. The was a complicated remodel but we think
    it actually helps make the area feel larger.

  • Added sound to the Paper Shredder Interactions

  • Fixed a bug that caused UI background quality to lower when changing texture
    settings

Changed files in this update

Who's Your Daddy Depot Depot 427731
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy Windows_64Bit Depot Depot 427734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link