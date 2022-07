Share · View all patches · Build 9210825 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey everybody! Just wanted to let you know that I released a small update that fixes some bugs with the last update and also prepares the game for the upcoming Juliana DLC.

For a full list of the bug fixes, just click the Changelog in the menu.

That's it! Have fun! Love ya!