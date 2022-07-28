 Skip to content

Era Of Newborns update for 28 July 2022

HOTFİX 0.5

Build 9210611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Critical Chance Perk Fixed (Which you give perk no effect)
Perk Reset Scroll added to Market
Backpack Craft now active on inventory and clothing bench
Map icons now added with real icons with sizes
Chat visibilty time increase by 20 second
and several bugs fixed which reported by players.

