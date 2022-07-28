Critical Chance Perk Fixed (Which you give perk no effect)
Perk Reset Scroll added to Market
Backpack Craft now active on inventory and clothing bench
Map icons now added with real icons with sizes
Chat visibilty time increase by 20 second
and several bugs fixed which reported by players.
Era Of Newborns update for 28 July 2022
HOTFİX 0.5
Critical Chance Perk Fixed (Which you give perk no effect)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update