Misc update

Version 0.5550920364

🎯 [Misc] The cell size of the "Alpha Research Facility" dungeon is now twice as large (and should thus fit bigger ships). It also includes a third level with a random boss-level enemy as well as more high-quality chests.

🎯 [Misc] The cell size of the "Depot" dungeon is now 50% larger (and should thus fit a bit bigger ships).

🎯 [Misc] Increased the tracking speed of homing-type weapons.

🎯 [Misc] The space between COOP portals has been slightly reduced.

🎯 [Performance] The algorithm used to identify targets for homing-type weapons has been optimized. As a consequence, all homing-type weapons are now allowed as on-board ship turrets.

🎯 [SFX] The sound effects for homing-type Vagrantis weapons have been revised.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a soft lock (stuck loading screen) that would occur if a player would first visit the second or third stations in Act 2 through a waypoint (or spawn there), and then venture there through the inner asteroid (i.e., the main quest route).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue where turrets and other objects could spawn on top of pillars.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause items to remain in world space for clients after they had been picked up (when playing COOP).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to transmuting 4x Fighters, which could return larger ships. This fix also addresses a similar issue in the Random Ship recipe auto-fill function.