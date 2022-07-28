 Skip to content

GameZero update for 28 July 2022

testing out candidates

Share · View all patches · Build 9210463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

sphere cast stores it's index as candidates, these are then used to distribute damage to entities. However it's not working over the network, this is a test to see what functions are necessary to work over the network.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006121
  • Loading history…
