Update 60- Enchanter’s Study Reroller

A couple new quality of life features. A couple balance changes.
All full version updates are incompatible with older versions of the game. Anyone playing 58.12 will not be able to play with people on update 60. Make sure to tell your friends to update the game on steam.
- Enchanter's study now allows rerolling of attributes for unique items.
- Private join by name mode can now join a game set to private.
- Hosts now have 3 options for the private button: Private, public, and friends only. Also, it should be more clear now which one is selected.
- Killing the boss now snapshots the clock victory conditions. Reviving after the boss is dead still counts against you… for now.
- Coin pickup radius and expiration timer doubled
- Movement speed for all entities is now capped at 400%.
- Fixed more tooltips.
- Fixed a memory leak in the netcode.
Balance
- Monster threat decay reduced by half.
- Rogue secret passage now has a minimum cooldown allowed.
- Rogue blood carver damage increased by 100%
- Rogue exposed wound talent increased to 3%, with 500% extra on non-boss enemies
- Rogue patient assassin increased to 350% extra damage.
- Rogue Hit and run damage reduction increased to 35%
- Rogue blinding bomb damage reduction increased to 40%.
- Rogue conserve energy damage reduction increased to 40%.
- Fixed several issues with summoner unique Powercrystal. Also renamed it Crystallus.
- Fire tornado damage reduced 20%
- Armored brute & calamity brute hp increased.
- Meteor damage with player scaling reduced.
- Wall of death timer scaling with player count reduced
- Priestess unique “tactician” damage buffed
- Priestess unique druidlore duration increased 200% but healing per second remains the same.
Changed files in this update