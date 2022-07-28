Update 60- Enchanter’s Study Reroller

A couple new quality of life features. A couple balance changes.

All full version updates are incompatible with older versions of the game. Anyone playing 58.12 will not be able to play with people on update 60. Make sure to tell your friends to update the game on steam.

Enchanter's study now allows rerolling of attributes for unique items.

Private join by name mode can now join a game set to private.

Hosts now have 3 options for the private button: Private, public, and friends only. Also, it should be more clear now which one is selected.

Killing the boss now snapshots the clock victory conditions. Reviving after the boss is dead still counts against you… for now.

Coin pickup radius and expiration timer doubled

Movement speed for all entities is now capped at 400%.

Fixed more tooltips.

Fixed a memory leak in the netcode.

Balance