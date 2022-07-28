 Skip to content

Gamebook Edgar A. Poe: The Oval Portrait update for 28 July 2022

Improved Tutorials

When you know how to play, gamebooks are pretty easy. First, however, you need to train the controls by ear. We hope there will be no more problems with getting lost.

