When you know how to play, gamebooks are pretty easy. First, however, you need to train the controls by ear. We hope there will be no more problems with getting lost.
Gamebook Edgar A. Poe: The Oval Portrait update for 28 July 2022
Improved Tutorials
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update