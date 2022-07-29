July Update (Full Interaction Overhaul | Crafted Storage | Door Fortification+)

It has been two months since our last update and we’ve been hard at work working on 1.18. The update is now on our default branch and it features quite a few fixes, changes and improvements. We’ll go over just some of them in the update below. Be sure to check out our changelog for a full list of changes you can test against. If you find any issues please report them in game using the F1 menu.

Interaction Overhaul

Since our public alpha release in 2019 we’ve been improving and re-designing UI and method of interaction. 1.18 features the right click menu. For some time now, interacting with objects in the game that required parts or fuel as an example was rather cumbersome. The new system allows players to interact directly with the object rather than having to interact with another popup booklet style menu. The system simple feels right, like it has always been there.

This system has quite a few benefits. It removes the constant confusion over what holding E does. Right clicking feels a lot more natural and is consistent across all interactable objects in the game. The system provides quicker accesses to interactions with items, like instant equipping of weapons without having to first pick them up. The UI is much cleaner for machines and you can instantly tell what parts are there and what parts need adding.

Interactions that have been added to the right click menu:

Interact (Enable or disable: Generators/Vehicles/Fires/Breakers/Meters/Traps/Lights/Lock)

Place (Place Drops)

Equip (Equip Weapons)

Consume (Food and Medical items)

Repair (Vehicles)

Open Lock UI + Place Lock

Eat Portion + Add Items (Stew)

Remove home (Sleeping bag)

Open placed crafted container

This system feels way more fluid to us and we think you’ll love it just the same as we do. It continues our on going UI and interaction improvements. This is something you will see more of as we move forward.



Vehicle interaction



Generator interaction



Lock interaction



Fire interaction

Door Fortifications and General Improvements

To say this has been a long time coming is an understatement. Fortifications are playing a bigger role in the game now and you have all requested this feature since we introduced window fortifications. It’s not possible to fortify any residential door in the game. The player can still lock doors but as an added (and more easily achievable fortification) quickly planking a door provides another layer of protection. The fortification system isn’t limited to just planks, if it currently covers a window it will work on a door. We’ve intentionally left out commercial doors as to not create an awkward situation.

Along with the addition of door fortifications, we’ve made other improvements to doors. The animation that plays when doors operate has been sped up. Doors open and close much faster creating a far better player experience we moving through them.

The player will also notice that fortifications they place take significantly less damage than fortifications they don’t own. This should help players shooting through their own fortifications while defending a structure.

Weapons now take less wear when damaging fortifications even when not owned by the player. This was just a bit out of hand in previous builds and we’ve taken care of it now.

Hammers now do double the damage to fortifications when they’re owned by the player. This will allow the player to quickly remove fortifications they’ve placed using the hammer.



Fortifying a door



Old door animation speed



New door animation

Crafted Player Storage

Another frequently requested feature is player crafted storage. We’re introducing a craftable container in 1.18 a large wooden crate. This will allow players to easily store items in structures without relying on built in containers i.e. kitchen cabinets, etc. The containers should be stored in a secure room because you’re currently unable to lock them. This is something we’ll likely improve in the future but for the time being a container can easily be secured in the same fashion by locking up and with the introduction of door fortifications, planking up a room.



Crafting a container



Securing a room full of containers

Vehicle Improvements

We have worked on vehicles issues for this update and the improvements should be very noticeable. Players no longer occasionally teleport off to another universe when stepping out of a vehicle so that’s nice. Vehicles shouldn’t glitch and freak out when the player exits them. Vehicles should now roll for a longer period of time when a player steps out. The Cricket (little hatch) shouldn’t roll on to its roof as easily anymore along with other improvements.

The big change here is the improvement to vehicle physics. The system now maintains vehicles after a driver steps out. This leads to improved vehicle physics and the entire system should feel far more polished. There will no doubt still be issues and if you find anything please feel free to report in game with the F1 menu.

General Improvements

There are a good amount of big changes in the update but those aren’t the only changes you’ll find in 1.18. We’ve done a good deal of adjusting, fixing and tinkering to improve the all around game experience.

Trap Improvements

We’ve worked on improving interactions with traps and trap issues themselves. As an example, the bear trap no longer deactivates when placing it down. It also won’t play the animation when first placing it. In addition, the colliders have been tweaked to make it easier to place on uneven terrain and closer to walls or objects.



Bear Trap interaction

Shotgun traps are easier to interact with now we have the right click system. We’ve also taken the time to improve the visual on the shotgun trap. You can now clearly see the trip line. This should help with players shooting their own knees off.



Shotgun trap improved interaction and visual

Server Optimization

We’ve spent some time optimizing during this dev cycle. There have been over 30k objects removed from the server, objects that are no longer needed. Most of these were unused collision objects that were bogging the server down.

Placement and Navigation Improvements

The world left behind isn’t a pretty one, there’s quite a lot of trash around! Some of these piles have caused the player grief and we’ve taken some steps to address these issues. While they do make for a nice backdrop and add to the overall ambiance the trash piles can make placing objects and navigating difficult at times. The team has adjusted colliders and adjusted some of the models to create easier to navigate environments.



Flatter clutter for better navigation



Adjusted colliders for better placement

In addition to design objects like the ones above, we’ve tweaked issues on AI models. The player is now able to place items inside of zombies or passive AI rag dolls. There is no need to wait for the bodies to disappear. There’s also been a fix of the issue where AI sometimes wouldn’t go rag doll on death.

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.18

Core Interaction System Overhaul

Fix for waypoints lagging behind by 1 frame.

Reduced 1.5 second delay when interacting with machines.

Allowed exiting vehicles at speed without need to hold down E

New Interaction UI

Added right click functionality when hovering over objects or machines.

The new right click menu will show things you can do with the object/machine that’s selected.

This system has a few benefits:

Removes constant confusion over what holding E does, behaviour should now be a lot more consistent.

Allows for adding of more interactions to items like the instant equipping of weapons without having to pick it up first.

A cleaner UI for machines that can tell you how many items you currently have when adding items.

Added more information when looking at items in the world:

Ammo amount when looking at guns and ammo drops

Weapon condition when looking at weapons

Amount in the box when looking at screw/nail boxes.

Fuel (jerry cans and vehicles)

Battery percentage (Flashlights/Drill)

Item descriptions now show when hovering over the name of the item in the new right click menu

Added instructions when hovering over repair button for vehicles

Craftable Player Storage

Added craftable player storage container!

Fortifications

Fortifications now take significantly less damage if they are owned by the player.

Weapons now take significantly less weapon if the fortification is owned by the player.

Weapons now take less wear when damaging fortification even when not owned by the player.

Hammers now do double the damage to fortifications when they are owned by the player.

Traps

Bear trap no longer plays close animation when placing it down for the first time

Tweaked bear trap colliders to make it easier to place on uneven terrain and close to walls/other objects

Tweaked propane fire trap model to make it easier to place

Fix for placing propane fire trap tube inside of walls

Lowered propane tank and propane fire trap weights

Increased visibility of shotgun tripwire to more clearly indicate that it’s enabled

Fixed barbed wire being difficult to place on bumpy terrain

Added free placed fortification to quick guide

Vehicle Improvements

Players no longer occasionally teleport away when stepping out of a vehicle.

Vehicles no longer glitch when exiting.

Vehicles now roll for longer when stepping out while moving.

Cricket vehicle no longer rolls on to roof as easily.

Control of vehicles is now maintained after the last driver steps out. This leads to improved physics calculation

Tweaked the color of the container in the back of the 4x4 vehicle to limit confusion against the new craftable storage.

Performance

Server - Performance improvements on the when a vehicle is being driven.

Server- Reduced issue with weather manager that was causing high CPU usage on the server.

Crafting

Added recipe for craftable player storage.

UI

Quality of Life (QoL)

Fixed issue where clicking next to the map would place a map marker. It now closes the map

Consuming is no longer canceled when the inventory is opened or closed

Consuming is now cancelled when pressing escape without opening the menus

Fixed slow movement when trying to climb through a window

All doors now open and close faster!

Fixed players getting stuck when walking on top of sofas

It's now possible to cleanup dead players backpacks.

Added red/green indicator color to breaker/meter panel levers.

Tweaked some junk piles and removed collision to improve navigation when walking over them.

Improved placing on some junk objects by reducing collider height.

Fix for harvesting not working on large junk pile on low settings.

It's now possible to place free placed forts inside of dead zombies that have not yet been despawned.

Removed metal harvesting from the small shed to avoid confusion

Fixed extreme aliasing when taking upscaled screenshots when using /screenshot

Improved vehicle engine trigger areas.

Improved colliders for interacting with doors.

AI

Fixed issue where AI sometimes didn’t turn into rag doll correctly

Assets

Crossbow asset added.

Flarefun asset added.

Environment

Fixed floating item spawn points at metal refineries.

Smooth terrain around refinery on terrain 51

Fixed floating rock on terrain 13.

Fixed floating rock on terrain 54.

Moved a floating house to ground level 36

Cabin doors that didn't work should now function correctly.

Animations

Core animations for crossbow and flare gun added.

Server

Removed over 30k objects from the server which are no longer needed.

Localisation

Updated all translations from crowdin

