Adjusted gunblade combos
50 Class meter now gained on Ult burst
Fixed finger animations
Fixed Daily reward issues
Win markers displayed on healthbar ui
Character specific tutorials added
Fixed issue with leaving advanced tutorial
Saber Punks Playtest update for 29 July 2022
Update notes for 7/29
