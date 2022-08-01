Game Master Engine - Major Update

New Building Features

New "Gizmo" for manipulating props.

This is a function that helps you move stuff really quickly and reliably, and does away with any jumping around of objects.



Multi-Selection

Move, rotate, scale, copy and paste multiple objects at once!



Better Undo Function

Anything you do using the Gizmo is automatically undoable using CTRL-Z.

New copy function in general

Copying now works by copying (CTRL-C) and pasting (CTRL-V) any objects you have selected with the gizmo. You can however use the old mode with SHIFT-C to duplicate any object and put it in your hand for multi placing.

More room for your maps

The maximum size in the 3D-space has been enhanced. Build half a MMO if you want to!



Repaintable Mat

The mat can now have any texture on it. Beautiful Ocean? Lava Lake? Endless Steppes and Deserts? You're free to go!



Removing the ocean & removing the mat completely

Space Adventures! Weird planar adventures! Total Chaos! Yes!



More freedom with ocean height

Make a whole adventure take place underwater, no problem!



Map pins have colour and shape options

Organize your maps better with this feature.



Map Pins can now hold notes

Organization and giving your maps to others without long explanations is now very easy!

Auto Save

Can save you a lot of headache! And if you don't like it, you can turn it off easily.



New Playing Features

Enhanced Water rendering

Water looks better now, and less plastic-like.



Toggle Building Button

Press this top left button and you can't select or highlight objects, just minis - Especially great for streaming your map!



More freedom with your camera height

Make great screenshots and 2D battlemaps out of your creation in the blink of an eye.

New Camera Object

This is the first step towards complete camera control. You can make the players spawn at a specific point on the map or link their view to a camera. You can even turn them on their heads!



Experimental Browser

This is not entirely done yet, but we didn't want to hide this from you! Helps with reference images or google something really quickly.

