XEL Patch 1.0.4 has been released!

XEL-Fans!

Be assured, this is not the last patch, and we will continue working on the game, and further improving it, thanks to your ongoing support!

Without further ado, let's dive into the long list of contents, this patch comes up with this time:

Additions

Added Controller Customization

Add Elder Dialogue Options before entering the final part of the game

Fixes

Fixed button prompts

Fixed snacks get consumed twice

Fixed Shirl Shop UI issues

Fixed wrong quest marker after getting the shield

Fixed inconsistency with highlighting of options on using Minus and Plus buttons to open Inventory and Systems menu.

Fixed Screen Settings visuals

Fixed Minimap getting stuck

Fixed Crafting UI navigation issues (Keyboard)

Fixed: Graphic settings get selected incorrectly

Fixed: Title fails to save the Audio Settings after restarting the game.

Fixed: Exit Button in Menu not visible

Fixed: Snacks under Inventory shows No Data.

Fixed: Glacial Glades' Door won't open / can't interact with terminal

Fixed: "Learn More"-Button in News Post UI opens Discord-Link six times

Fixed: Upgrade Flowers glow even though they are already collected

Fixed: Paradox Apex clones despawn to late

Fixed: Desmond walks into unloaded area while the needle eye cutscene is playing

Fixed: Death in time travel zone

Fixed: Black screen on loading

Fixed collider issue in Area 05

Fixed skipping Item near Divide

Fixed collider issue in Dungeon 02

Fixed controls work when the game runs in background

Fixed Desmond's name is shown as "???" in NeedleEye after his name has been revealed

Fixed missing collision in Bog

Fixed getting hit by the Overseer's teleport-laser in paradox fight disables the map

Fixed collider issue in Xelot Hideout

Fixed white stamina bar

Fixed Campsite not being implemented properly

Fixed: NPC Riff Raff without sound

Fixed: Desmond appears too early in the Elder Dialogue after returning from the Science Station

Fixed: Paradox Apex creates clones while being stunned

Fixed extra stamina for picking up a second stamina upgrade

Fixed overlapping Terminals in Science Station

Fixed some missing VOs on NPCs

Fixed Jump-Yeet in The Wilds

Fixed zap-traps (and flamethrower) get regenerated way too quickly, and unlimited use

Fixed Speed Gum Effect slows down player when it runs out

Fixed: Infected Soldiers in Science Station can talk now.

Fixed: Entering the Xelot Base from the alternate route plays the wrong music

Fixed: Two highlighters are observed while loading an old save in the Load/Save menu of the game.

Fixed: Chest is unreachable in past

Fixed: Upgraded Snare has no Icon and multiple Items selected

Fixed: Golden chip visually wrong

Fixed: Max hearts are clipping into other UI

Fixed: Warden is named Warden in German

Fixed German name for Apex predator

Fixed the crate in the roots in The Wilds

Fixed: Not all stamina upgrades got saved

Fixes lots of small sound issues

Fixed lots of additional collision/clipping issues.

You can expect more bug fixes, improvements, enhancements, and more within the next weeks, which will further improve your XEL experience.

A big thank you for your support and patience so far.

Additionally, in case you missed in, we have just released two small developer tutorial videos for Crafting and Cooking. Feel free having a look into those:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1674640/view/3389539321909993568

Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1674640/XEL/