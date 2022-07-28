Buy The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attend (or skip) class, be a good (or bad) student, join an after-school activity, and make lifelong friends.

There’s more to teenage life with The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack*! Navigate iconic teenage experiences like attending prom, pulling pranks, experimenting with new trends, and forming friendships and rivalries at extracurricular events. There’s a lot to do before graduation - teen Sims can attend class, interact with teachers, and even earn money as style influencers or streamers!

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES. SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PACK.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1816550/The_Sims_4_High_School_Years_Expansion_Pack/